Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Apollo, Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Apollo at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Evansville Memorial, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at South Warren, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Whitesville Trinity at Edmonson County, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Franklin-Simpson at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Breckinridge County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo at Caldwell County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Sochi, Russia, ESPNU, 2:55 a.m. (Friday)
College football
Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Navy at Memphis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, FS1, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, Indianapolism Golf, noon.
PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, first round, Scottsdale, Arizona, Golf, 4 p.m.
Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, second round, Shanghai, ESPN2, midnight.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit (noon), MLB, 11:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Miami at NY Mets (6 p.m.), MLB, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (9 p.m.), MLB, 10 p.m.
NFL
Philadelphia at Green Bay, Fox; NFL, 7:20 p.m.
NHL
Preseason: Detroit vs. St. Louis, Calumet, Mich., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m.
World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool C, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis, midnight.
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Friday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
