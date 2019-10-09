Local sports
Girls' high school soccer
9th District Tournament, Owensboro Catholic High School
• Championship: Daviess County vs. Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
KHSAA State Championships, Second round, Bowling Green Country Club
On television
College football
Appalachian State at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Kentucky at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, SEC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Golf
European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m. (Thursday)
Gymnastics
FIG World Championship: Day 2, Stuttgart, Germany (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 5, TBS, 4 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 5, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NHL
New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m.
Soccer (Men's)
USL: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
