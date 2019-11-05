Local sports
Men's college basketball
Louisville at Miami (Fla.) 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan State at New York City, 8:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Brescia at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Austin Peay, 5:30 p.m. (exhibition)
On television
College basketball (Men's)
Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.
State Farm Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Duke, New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Xavier, FS2, 6 p.m.
North Florida at Florida, SEC, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Army at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
California (Riverside) at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
Alcorn State at DePaul, FS2, 8 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.
St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
State Farm Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Michigan State, New York, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Nevada (Reno), CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
College football
Kent State at Toledo, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Ball State at Western Michigan, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, noon.
SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 2:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 5 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A & M, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
LA Lakers at Chicago, NBA, 7 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Montreal, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, Group F, TNT, 11:55 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Korea Republic, Round of 16, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Ajax, Group H, TNT, 2 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, Tennis, 7 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn., Tennis, 11 a.m.
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, Tennis, 4:30 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Louisville at Miami (Fla.), WLME-FM 102.7, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan State at New York City, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.