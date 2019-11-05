Local sports

Men's college basketball

Louisville at Miami (Fla.) 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State at New York City, 8:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Brescia at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Austin Peay, 5:30 p.m. (exhibition)

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Louisville at Miami (Fla.), ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.

State Farm Champions Classic: Kansas vs. Duke, New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Xavier, FS2, 6 p.m.

North Florida at Florida, SEC, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Army at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

California (Riverside) at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at DePaul, FS2, 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.

St. Mary's vs. Wisconsin, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

State Farm Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Michigan State, New York, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Nevada (Reno), CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College football

Kent State at Toledo, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, noon.

SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 5 p.m.

SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A & M, Quarterfinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SEC, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

LA Lakers at Chicago, NBA, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Montreal, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, Group F, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Korea Republic, Round of 16, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Ajax, Group H, TNT, 2 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, Tennis, 7 a.m.

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn., Tennis, 11 a.m.

ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, Tennis, 12:30 p.m.

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, Tennis, 4:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Louisville at Miami (Fla.), WLME-FM 102.7, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State at New York City, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8:30 p.m.

