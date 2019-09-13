Local sports

High school football

Owensboro at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Edmonson County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at South Spencer (Ind.), 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Apollo, Daviess County at Taylor County Tournament, TBD

All 'A' Classic, Richmond

Boys' high school soccer

Mustang Classic at Muhlenberg County

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Las Vegas, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Reading, Reading, Pa., FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas, FS1, 8 p.m.

CFL football

Ottawa at BC, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College football

North Carolina at Wake Forest, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Washington State vs. Houston, Houston, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Virginia at Duke, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Akron at Maryland, BTN, 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Stanford at Penn State, BTN, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta A España: Stage 19, 101 miles, Ávila to Toledo, Spain (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 2 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Golf, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, Perthshire, Scotland, Golf, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse racing

Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

High school football

IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at St. Louis, MLB, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., Tennis, noon

WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Semifinals, Hiroshima, Japan, Tennis, 9:30 p.m.

WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

World Cup basketball (Men's)

FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, Beijing, ESPN, 3 a.m.

FIBA World Cup China 2019: Argentina vs. France, Semifinal II, Beijing, ESPNEWS, 7 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Owensboro at Apollo, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

Daviess County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at McLean County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Edmonson County at Hancock County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

