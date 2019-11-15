Local sports

High school football

KHSAA Class 2-A second-round playoff game:

• McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

KHSAA Class 5-A second-round playoff game:

• Graves County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Men's college basketball

Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.

On television

Auto Racing

Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, practice session 1, São Paulo, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, practice session 2, São Paulo, ESPNU, 11:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Miami, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Miami, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Miami, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Pomona, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Miami, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Miami, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Ford EcoBoost 200, Miami, FS1, 7 p.m.

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Sloan, Iowa, SHO, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball (Men's)

Elon at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

California State (Northridge) at Auburn, SEC, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.

Brigham Young at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.

College Football

Louisiana Tech at Marshall, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer (Men's)

Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan, Semifinal, College Park, Md., BTN, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, second round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF, noon.

EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 234 Main Event: Kharitonov vs. Vassell, Heavyweights, Tel Aviv, Israel, Paramount, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Utah at Memphis, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 8 a.m.

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 11:45 a.m.

ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, London, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Quarterfinals, Champaign, TENNIS, 2 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Graves County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

