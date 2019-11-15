Local sports
High school football
KHSAA Class 2-A second-round playoff game:
• McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
KHSAA Class 5-A second-round playoff game:
• Graves County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.
On television
Auto Racing
Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, practice session 1, São Paulo, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Brazilian Grand Prix, practice session 2, São Paulo, ESPNU, 11:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Miami, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Miami, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Miami, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Pomona, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Miami, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Miami, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Ford EcoBoost 200, Miami, FS1, 7 p.m.
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Sloan, Iowa, SHO, 9:30 p.m.
College Basketball (Men's)
Elon at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
California State (Northridge) at Auburn, SEC, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Rhode Island, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
South Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.
Brigham Young at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
College Football
Louisiana Tech at Marshall, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Fresno State at San Diego State, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
College Soccer (Men's)
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan, Semifinal, College Park, Md., BTN, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, second round, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF, noon.
EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 234 Main Event: Kharitonov vs. Vassell, Heavyweights, Tel Aviv, Israel, Paramount, 6:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Utah at Memphis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 8 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS, 11:45 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, London, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Quarterfinals, Champaign, TENNIS, 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Graves County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Owensboro Catholic, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.