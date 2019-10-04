Local sports
High school football
Owensboro Catholic at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Daviess County at McCracken County, 7 p.m.
Todd County Central at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Graves County, 7 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
CFL
Edmonton at Hamilton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
College football
Dartmouth at Pennsylvania, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, Golf, 5 a.m.
European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, Golf, 9 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, second round, Irving, Texas, Golf, noon.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, Las Vegas, Golf, 3 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse (Men's)
MLL Playoffs: Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, Semifinals, Denver, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
MLL Playoffs: Boston vs. Denver, Semifinals, Denver, ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin, Temecula, Calif., Paramount, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 1, FS1, 1 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 2, TBS, 3:30 p.m.
A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 1, MLB, 6 p.m.
N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 2, TBS, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Mumbai, India, NBA, 8:30 a.m.
Preseason: Franca at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m.
World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, midnight.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 11 p.m.
ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Track and Field
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 8, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Owensboro Catholic at McLean County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Todd County Central at Hancock County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Graves County, WXMZ-M 99,9, 7 p.m.
