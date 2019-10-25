Local sports

High school football

Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Graves County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU, 1:55 p.m.

College football

Columbia at Dartmouth, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College hockey (Men)

Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.

EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT, 8 p.m.

MLB Baseball

World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, FOX, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Dallas at New Orleans, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Rugby

England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer (men's)

Bundesliga: Köln at FSV Mainz, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China, TENNIS, 12:30 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Daviess County at Apollo, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

McLean County at Hancock County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

Graves County at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Breckinridge County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.

