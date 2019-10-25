Local sports
High school football
Daviess County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Graves County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU, 1:55 p.m.
College football
Columbia at Dartmouth, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College hockey (Men)
Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT, 8 p.m.
MLB Baseball
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Dallas at New Orleans, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Rugby
England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Soccer (men's)
Bundesliga: Köln at FSV Mainz, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China, TENNIS, 12:30 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Daviess County at Apollo, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
McLean County at Hancock County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
Graves County at Muhlenberg County, WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Breckinridge County, WXMZ-FM 99.9, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.