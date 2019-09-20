Local sports
High school football
Owensboro at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Meade County at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Butler County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Barren County, 7 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules Football
Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final, FS2, 4:30 a.m.
Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, Preliminary Final, FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Auto racing
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore, ESPN2, 3:25 a.m.
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 2, Singapore, ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 3, Singapore, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Midland, Texas, Showtime, 9:30 p.m.
College football
Florida International at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Utah at Southern California, FS1, 8 p.m.
College soccer (Men's)
Wisconsin at Indiana, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Southern California at Baylor, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Pittsburgh at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, SEC, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, Golf, 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, Golf, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, Jackson, Miss., Golf, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, first round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), Golf, 5 p.m.
Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, Incheon, South Korea, Golf, 11 p.m.
High school football
De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Colorado at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji, Pool D, Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Surfing
WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, Lemoore, Calif., FS2, 10 a.m.
WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, Lemoore, Calif., FS2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Day Session, Geneva, Tennis, 6 a.m.
ATP: The Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, Metz, France, Tennis, 10 a.m.
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Night Session, Geneva, Tennis, noon.
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, Finals, Tennis, 10 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va., WOMI-AM, 6:30 p.m.
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
Owensboro at Daviess County, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
Meade County at Apollo, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9; WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Barren County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
