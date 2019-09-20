Local sports

High school football

Owensboro at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Meade County at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Butler County at McLean County, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Barren County, 7 p.m.

On television

Australian Rules Football

Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final, FS2, 4:30 a.m.

Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, Preliminary Final, FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Auto racing

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore, ESPN2, 3:25 a.m.

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 2, Singapore, ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 3, Singapore, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Midland, Texas, Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

College football

Florida International at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Utah at Southern California, FS1, 8 p.m.

College soccer (Men's)

Wisconsin at Indiana, BTN, 4:30 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

Southern California at Baylor, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Pittsburgh at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, SEC, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, Golf, 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, Golf, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, Jackson, Miss., Golf, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, first round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), Golf, 5 p.m.

Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, Incheon, South Korea, Golf, 11 p.m.

High school football

De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Colorado at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji, Pool D, Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Surfing

WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, Lemoore, Calif., FS2, 10 a.m.

WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, Lemoore, Calif., FS2, 6 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.

The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Day Session, Geneva, Tennis, 6 a.m.

ATP: The Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, Metz, France, Tennis, 10 a.m.

The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Night Session, Geneva, Tennis, noon.

WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, Finals, Tennis, 10 p.m.

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va., WOMI-AM, 6:30 p.m.

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

High school football

Owensboro at Daviess County, WVJS-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.

Meade County at Apollo, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Ohio County, WXMZ-FM 99.9; WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.

Hancock County at Barren County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

