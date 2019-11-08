Local sports
High school football
KHSAA Class 2-A first-round playoff games:
• Hancock County at McLean County, 7 p.m.
• Todd County Central at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
KHSAA Class 5-A first-round playoff games:
• Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
KHSAA Class 6-A first-round playoff games:
• Daviess County at Henderson County, 7 p.m.
• Apollo at McCracken County, 7:30 pm.
High school volleyball
KHSAA state tournament at Valley High School in Louisville:
• Owensboro Catholic vs. Campbell County, 4 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Rockhurst at Nashville, 2:15 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Phoenix, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Phoenix, FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Phoenix, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Phoenix, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
The Veterans Classic: Auburn vs. Davidson, Annapolis, Mary, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Illinois (Chicago) at Memphis, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
Farleigh Dickinson at DePaul, FS2, 7 p.m.
The Veterans Classic: East Carolina at Navy, Annapolis, Mary, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
SIUE at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Kansas, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Armed Forces Classic: Baylor vs. Washington, Anchorage, Alaska, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Colorado, Shanghai, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Armed Forces Classic: Coast Guard at Alaska (Anchorage), Anchorage, Alaska, ESPNU, 11 p.m.
College field hockey (Women's)
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Maryland, Semifinal, University Park, Pa., BTN, 3 p.m.
College footballl
UCF at Tulsa, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Washington at Oregon State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
College hockey (Men's)
Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J., BTN, 10 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J., BTN, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey, Golf, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, Phoenix, Golf, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, second round, Otsu, Japan, Golf, 9:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, third round, Belek, Turkey, Golf, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 233: From Thackerville, Okla., Paramount, 8 p.m.
NBA
Cleveland at Washington, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Miami at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo, Stockholm, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals 2019, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Köln, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Swimming
TYR: Pro Swim Series Greensboro, N.C. (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Semifinals, Milan, Tennis, noon.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 4 p.m.
Fed Cup: Australia vs. France, Perth, Australia, Tennis, 9 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
High school football
KHSAA Class 2-A first-round playoff games:
• Hancock County at McLean County, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
KHSAA Class 5-A first-round playoff games:
• Muhlenberg County at Owensboro, WVJS-FM 92.9; WKYA-FM 105.5, 7 p.m.
KHSAA Class 6-A first-round playoff games:
• Daviess County at Henderson County, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.
