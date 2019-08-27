With the start of each college football campaign comes a number of questionable season-opening games -- easy wins designed to boost confidence before teams head into the bulk of their schedules.
It happens every year, and 2019 is no different.
This week's slate of games includes lopsided matchups like Florida Atlantic at No. 5 Ohio State, Georgia Southern at No. 6 LSU, Texas State at No. 12 Texas A&M and even South Alabama at No. 24 Nebraska. According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, none of those final scores are projected to be closer than 27 points.
The list of teams stacking up guaranteed wins goes on and on, but one thing's for sure -- you won't find Kentucky among them.
Perhaps, based on the names alone, Toledo visiting Kroger Field on Saturday looks like a sure-fire victory.
Mark Stoops would disagree.
"Without a doubt, that's why I say it's good for us to play an opponent like Toledo," UK's coach said Monday, "because they're a very good football program. They're used to winning football games."
That's not just coach-speak to hype up an opponent, either.
Since 2010, Toledo has put together one of the most consistent winning stretches in the country. The Rockets, who went 7-6 last season, have strung together nine consecutive winning seasons -- including nine-win finishes in six of the last eight years. Over that span, Toledo has recorded 83 victories and owns a .692 winning percentage.
Not quite the walk-over opponent that many big-time schools schedule, and that's a good thing.
The Wildcats, who have an inexperienced defense and worked all offseason to plug holes in their secondary, need the early-season test.
"I can't wait to see them play," Stoops said of his defensive backs. "I'm excited to watch our whole team play. As coaches, I think you have an idea of who you are, what your team's going to look like.
"There's definitely a few more emotions with the first game because you really just want to get out there and play and see exactly what you have."
It won't take long for Stoops to find out.
Toledo, picked to win the West Division of the Mid-American Conference, scored more than 40 points per game last season. The Rockets were balanced in their offensive attack, as well -- with 216 rushing and 228 passing yards per contest.
Though the Southeastern Conference generally dwarfs the MAC in competition, the Cats shouldn't take anything for granted.
"We'll have to play very good," Stoops noted. "If you watch the MAC, you got to have great respect for the MAC, because they're always very well-coached. They're not going to beat themselves."
The Wildcats can't beat themselves, either.
There's no time for missed tackles, blown assignments or silly mistakes. In fact, UK doesn't have much room for error on either side of the ball.
If the Cats don't come out of the gates swinging, you can bet Toledo will look for the knockout punch as soon as possible. Playing on the road in a hostile environment, nothing would set the tone quite like taking the wind out of its opponents' sails early on.
And, it's entirely possible that the game plays out that way.
After all, at least four true freshmen are expected to play roles in UK's rotation. Eight others are redshirt freshmen who didn't get to see extended playing time last year.
It's not just freshmen, though. Several players are unproven in starting roles, and until opening kickoff Saturday, there's no way to tell how they'll respond.
According to Stoops, the litmus test comes quick.
"Guys that haven't played a lot, we're counting on them in large roles here this week," he said. "That is part of it -- handling the opener, how we go through pregame, our routine. We've already done that twice just so that it's not fresh to them when they walk out here on Saturday."
Still, there's nothing quite like the in-game experience, and UK's coaches know that.
For the Cats' sake, they'd better hope to launch before the Rockets do -- or else they'll get left behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.