There was only one game on the local high school football schedule for this Friday night. That is odd enough, even in relation to this being fall break for high schools in our region and throughout Kentucky.
Teams that have taken fall break as their bye weeks, like Owensboro High School and Owensboro Catholic, can use this 'break' as one last chance to get themselves set, mentally and physically, for the stretch run of the regular season, then hopefully long jaunts in the playoffs.
"We want to get recharged, get refocused and come back ready to make a run," OHS coach Jay Fallin said before fall break started.
Neither the Red Devils nor Aces are struggling on the field. OHS is 6-1. Catholic is 6-1. Both are in command of their districts, the Devils in Class 5-A, the Aces in Class 2-A.
Their issues are slight to the untrained eye. They seem to be more of the mental focus variety than of anything severe they are doing or not doing on the football field.
OHS has had trouble being sharp in recent Class 5-A, District 1 games. A team that can't get a real challenge from its opponents in games week to week is going to have a hard time being completely dialed in. That leads to being a little dull with the execution of the details.
The Red Devils coaching staff wanted to keep its team on a good edge by working the angle of constant improvement. A team like OHS, which is one of the best in 5-A and trying to see how far they can take this thing in the postseason, has plenty of experience and leadership. It knows the constant improvement line it needs to walk, but if you've shut out four teams in a 6-1 season, it might be harder to make that march through every day of practice.
Since OHS has been so good since the season started, it has been dealing with heightened expectations. You start hearing the old song of 'why aren't they blowing everybody out, like, by 60 points?'
It appears as though winning by 42, 41 or 46 just isn't good enough.
This also comes back to the level of competition. OHS observers have been concerned about how much can the Devils improve against a group of teams they've been rolling over on the field. That's a legitimate concern, which causes the circle to come back to constant improvement.
OHS could get a push from unbeaten Grayson County to close out the District 1 schedule. Henderson County in the regular-season finale is always a game that gets the Red Devils' attention. That should be especially true since the Colonels have put together one of their best seasons in recent memory.
Catholic has the offense and the quarterback in Drew Hartz, and it has put numbers up.
The Aces went to Elkton for a much-anticipated District 2 matchup with Todd County Central, and they took little time in establishing who had the superior team on Sept. 27. Catholic won 48-24 and has had no trouble scoring touchdowns in other games.
Where the Aces have some concerns is with tackling. Being strong defensively is a big factor in how far teams advance in the playoffs. Fundamentals on stopping the ball carrier have probably moved to the front of Catholic coach Jason Morris' list.
Catholic gets a look at Hancock County on Oct. 18, then the Aces close with Apollo two weeks later. Apollo is the only team in the area playing Friday night, and that is at Henderson County.
If it follows the same thinking as OHS, Catholic will use the rest of the regular season to get tied in mentally for a long playoff run.
