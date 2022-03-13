LEXINGTON — Reagan Bender scored 16 points, Josie Gilvin finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and No. 1 Sacred Heart topped No. 5 Bullitt East 64-46 in the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament championship game Saturday night in Rupp Arena.
The victory wrapped up the second consecutive state title for the Valkyries (36-3).
Zakiyah Johnson added 12 points for Sacred Heart, and Angelina Pelayo chipped in 10 points.
Gracie Merkle paced the Lady Chargers (33-5) with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Jada Hughes notched 11 points.
SEMIFINALS
SACRED HEART 50, COOPER 29
Zakiyah Johnson scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Valkyries to a win in the state tournament semifinals early Saturday afternoon.
Triniti Ralston chipped in 10 points for Sacred Heart.
Liz Freihofer led Cooper (25-10) with 14 points.
BULLITT EAST 66, SOUTHWESTERN 42
Gracie Merkle poured in 27 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the Lady Chargers’ state semifinal win Saturday morning.
Emma Egan added 13 points and eight boards for Bullitt East.
Ayden Smiddy and Kaylee Young produced 11 points apiece for Southwestern (27-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.