NASHVILLE, Tenn.
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers weren't in the same class as the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
This wasn't the case last year, when the Cardinals had to rally late to defeat WKU 20-17 at Cardinal Stadium, and it may not be the case in the future. But on a broiling-hot afternoon before a disappointing crowd of 22,665, the fans who did show up in Music City witnessed a disciplined, well-schooled U of L team in control most of the way.
Color this one Cards, 38-21.
"Louisville is a much-improved team," acknowledged first-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton. "They're a very good defensive football team and they were able to control the line of scrimmage, put pressure on our quarterback.
"From start to finish, they had control of the game -- they overpowered us."
Quicker to the punch in every phase of the game, U of L sliced and diced the Hilltoppers virtually at will in a first half that saw the Cardinals produce 16 first downs to WKU's three. Louisville ran 40 offense plays to Western's 24. Louisville possessed the football 19 minutes, 10 seconds, Western had it 10:50.
That's sheer domination.
WKU entered the game 20th in FBS in rushing defense (85 ypg), but in the first 30 minutes the Cardinals ran for 138 yards on 30 carries, compared to six yards on nine carries for the Hilltoppers (1-2), whose inability to convert first downs figured prominently in WKU's defense being gassed by the midway point of the second period.
And the Cards -- less than a year removed from last year's 2-10 debacle that proved to be the swan song for Bobby Petrino -- took full advantage behind the creative offense employed by first-year Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.
U of L starting quarterback Jawon Pass sat out the game with a foot injury, but it mattered not a tither. Backup Malik Cunningham had his way with the Hilltoppers throughout the first half, completing 7-of-10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns to Tutu Atwell. The running of Javian Hawkins, Hassan Hall and Cunningham presented a balanced attack for which the Tops simply had no answer.
"With their scheme, they make you cover the whole field," Helton said of the Cards (2-1). "I thought we battled, thought we competed, but they played better ball today."
The Cards led just 7-0 after one quarter, but essentially put the contest away by scoring 24-second period points -- the absolute crusher being Rodjay Burns' 30-yard return of a fumble by WKU quarterback Steven Duncan just 47 seconds before intermission that pushed the Cardinals in front, 31-7.
Duncan completed a 77-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joshua Simon early in the second period, but was otherwise largely ineffective -- lacking the mobility, efficiency and versatility of his counterpart.
"We did some good things offensively, especially in the second half, but there were a lot of series we didn't do a whole lot with," Helton said. "Some of that was their defense, some of it was missed opportunities on our part."
Western played better in the second half, limiting the Cardinals to one touchdown, albeit a 62-yard touchdown bomb from third-string QB Evan Conley -- replacing an injured Cunningham -- to Atwell, who easily got behind the WKU secondary,
Duncan threw TD passes to Jahcour Pearson and Kyle Fourtenbary after halftime, but it was too little, too late.
"I like our football team and we'll keep grinding," Helton said. "After a bye week, we've got some important (Conference USA) games coming up, beginning with a big one against UAB in two weeks.
"We've got an inexperienced football team and playing this game (against Louisville) wlll be a good lesson for us. It's not about just one game, it's about the whole season -- we'll keep competing and we'll stay determined to get better each week."
For a WKU program not quite there yet, the maturation process continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.