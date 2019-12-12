It's been a painful week for the Western Kentucky men's basketball program -- literally and figuratively.
On Monday, WKU announced that 6-foot-11 sophomore All-America candidate Charles Bassey was out for the season after suffering a tibial plateau fracture of his left leg in the Hilltoppers' 86-79 upset of then-undefeated Arkansas on Saturday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bassey, an upper-tier NBA prospect, underwent successful surgery on Tuesday in Houston. His injury is a heartbreaking result on a variety of levels for a talented, classy young man, as well as the Hilltoppers.
Also on Tuesday, WKU basketball announced that Kenny Cooper, a 6-foot senior transfer point guard from Lipscomb, was denied eligibility for the 2019-20 season by the NCAA.
Now, WKU head coach Rick Stansbury must pick up the pieces and figure out how to salvage a season that began with great expectations and has been confronted with significant challenges in December.
"We're going to band together and keep fighting," Stansbury said on his weekly radio coach's show Monday night. "We're going to be all right."
WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham echoed the sentiment.
"We have a team that's very versatile," Cunningham said, "and this is a deal I think this team can handle."
From this corner, however, the time has come to think out of the box, and there is only one thing for the Hilltoppers to rightly do henceforth -- run.
Devoid of their superior interior presence, the reconfigured Hilltoppers need to run, run, run and run some more. And, when they get tired of running, they need to insert a new batch of players and run some more -- lay all the chips on their athleticism. Get the ball out and go, go, go. Drive it to the rack from the wing and baseline with purposeful regularity. Make a living at the foul line. Open, in-rhythm 3s? Let 'em fly.
Defensively, the Hilltoppers should exert constant, ball-hawking pressure -- make the opposition uncomfortable bringing the ball up the court as well as when they're trying to execute their halfcourt offense. Saturday's game turned on a dime late in regulation when WKU, in desperation, brought severe full-court defensive heat on the Hogs, who weren't the least bit comfortable facing it.
Rebounding? By definition, at this point, it's by committee -- all five players aggressively crashing the glass.
This is Western's best chance to salvage a promising season and reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
Otherwise, options are severely limited.
Backup center Matt Horton, a 6-11 senior, has played well in spot duty, but he's nowhere near the force of Bassey. This isn't to say Horton's role will or should diminish, but he's simply not ready to step in and play 30 minutes per game. Horton remains a viable situational option, an important component within the team, but he's not a go-to guy the caliber of Bassey.
This means, by necessity, the role of 6-7 true freshman power forward Isaiah Cozart will likely increase. He moves well up and down the floor, plays taller than his size (the leading shot-blocker in Kentucky high school basketball history) and fits into the run, run, run dynamic far better than Horton. Granted, Cozart will need to grow up quickly, with the Toppers in a all-hands-on-deck mode from this point on.
Prior to Bassey's injury, 6-6 junior guard Josh Anderson was coming off the bench. No more. Under these circumstances, in particular, WKU needs its best talents on the floor for as many minutes as they can possibly endure. Anderson is one of the fastest, most elite athletes to ever don a Hilltopper uniform, and his role as a energy-spark reserve should cease immediately.
Moreover, with the question of Cooper's eligibility for this season finally settled, it's time to hand over the responsibility of running the offense to true freshman Jordan Rawls, another supremely gifted athlete and the only genuine point guard on the team. This allows 6-2 junior Taveion Hollingsworth, hit and miss as the makeshift PG, to slide over to his natural 2-guard slot, where he is exceedingly more comfortable and effective.
So, you go with Hollingsworth, Anderson, Rawls, 6-5 senior swingman Jared Savage, and either 6-5 junior forward Carson Williams or 6-3 graduate guard Camron Justice -- depending on the matchup -- and you take your chances. Small, to be sure, but these are your best options.
Off the bench you bring Justice or Williams, along with Cozart, Horton and a significantly larger dose of Jeremiah Gambrell, a 6-2 redshirt freshman out of Houston. Redshirt junior guard Patrick Murphy and freshman guard Jackson Harlan have combined to play seven mop-up minutes this season, but due to the sheer numbers shortage, they too must step up and play larger roles.
It's time for the Hilltoppers to run, run, run and run some more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.