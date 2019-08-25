Following a highly competitive battle during the spring and fall, Steven Duncan has emerged as the starting quarterback for the Western Kentucky football team.
To stay there, Duncan better be good early -- beginning with Thursday's 6:30 p.m. season-opener against visiting Central Arkansas at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Last season, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior from Charleston, South Carolina saw action in nine of 12 games for a WKU team that tumbled to 3-9 in the second and final season under head coach Mike Sanford.
Now, first-year head coach Tyson Helton has handed the reigns to Duncan.
"It was a very close battle," Helton said. "Both (Duncan) and Ty Storey were pretty even, to be honest with you. I told both of these guys that I'm going with my first instinct and that was to run Steven out there."
It was a logical call.
Duncan had his moments in 2018, completing 110-of-189 passes (58%) for 1,071 yards and nine touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He had a passing efficiency rating of 114.26.
He threw for over 200 yards three times: 214 on Nov. 17 in a 4016 home win against UTEP; 228 yards on Nov. 10 in a 34-15 loss at Florida Atlantic; and a career-best 263 yards on Sept. 29 in a 20-17 home loss to Marshall.
In addition, Duncan climbed off the bench on Sept. 22 and went 12-of-16 for 94 yards and two touchdowns to help the Hilltoppers rally for a 28-20 victory at Ball State.
His longest completion of the year was a 60-yarder to Jacquez Sloan versus Marshall, and his longest scoring pass was a 46-yarder to Lucky Jackson at Middle Tennessee.
Moreover, despite his size, Duncan proved to be a capable ball-carrier, gaining 192 yards on 74 attempts with two TDs.
"Steven needs to know, 'Hey, I'm the quarterback. I need to feel comfortable,'" Helton said. "He needs to get in a rhythm. So that's the first thing, trying to find a rhythm for Steven."
Waiting in the wings, however, is Storey, a 6-2, 225-pound graduate senior from Arkansas, where he completed 143-of-250 passes (57%) for 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions and a passing efficiency of 116.94.
Storey went 23-of-36 for 240 yards and two touchdowns last fall against Vanderbilt, was 25-of-39 for 230 yards and two TDs against Alabama, and he went 19-of-38 for 200 yards and two scores against LSU.
Duncan may be the WKU starter, but Storey is clearly too good to stand along the sideline all season.
"Ty will play," Helton was quick to add. "He will have a role. It's gonna be a competition every single day. But we will have Ty out there."
It's guaranteed to be interesting -- and the in-team competition will keep both players at the top of their respective games.
So, from this vantage point Duncan gets the first crack at high-level success for the Hilltoppers -- but this Storey isn't over yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.