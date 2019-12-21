The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will get their first real test without 6-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey today when they visit Rhode Island in a testy non-conference game against an opponent that is 5-0 at home this season.
Fortunately for WKU, in between the Hilltoppers' upset of Arkansas (the game in which Bassey was lost for the season with a leg injury) and Rhode Island was Tuesday night's exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan.
It was in this game -- a 75-53 WKU victory -- that fans got their first glimpse of what the Hilltoppers will attempt to do without Bassey, and there were some encouraging developments.
Western head coach Rick Stansbury chose to move 6-6 junior swingman Josh Anderson into the starting lineup for Bassey, and left the remainder of the starting five intact -- with 6-5 junior Carson Williams at power forward, 6-5 senior Jared Savage at small forward, 6-3 graduate Camron Justice at shooting guard, and 6-2 junior Taveion Hollingsworth at the point.
Interestingly, Anderson and Hollingsworth combined for only eight points in the game, although Hollingsworth showed improvement out front with six assists and just two turnovers.
Even more interesting, though, were the performances off the bench of 6-11 senior center Matt Horton, 6-1 true freshman point guard Jordan Rawls, and 6-2 redshirt freshman shooting guard Jeremiah Gambrell.
Horton played only 13 minutes, but he made 4-of-5 floor shots and all three of his foul shots on the way to 11 points, four rebounds, a block, and a steal.
Rawls played 27 minutes and went 4-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, finishing with 10 points and six assists, with only two turnovers.
Gambrell played 22 minutes and went 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-6 from distance, to finish with 11 points, three assists and no floor mistakes.
All of this is encouraging for a WKU team that must redefine itself on the fly, and, again, the exhibition game against KWC to begin this process could not have come at a more opportune time.
Make no mistake, Western was far from perfect against the Panthers, an undersized NCAA Division II team that rolled in with a sub-.500 record. KWC actually pulled within eight points early in the second half, but the Hilltoppers responded the right way -- utilizing their superior size and skill to pull away down the stretch.
Some numbers for WKU were particularly encouraging. The Toppers dished 21 assists on 30 made field goals and turned the ball over only 10 times. Even without Bassey patrolling the interior, Western won the rebounding battle by nine (41-32) and blocked seven shots.
See Pickens/Page B3
Moreover, WKU won all the significant statistical categories: Points off turnovers (19-5), points in the paint (40-22), second-chance points (8-6), fastbreak points (15-11), and bench points (34-22).
It was a step in the right direction, or, as Justice described it in his postgame comments: "Baby steps, one day at a time, without the focal point (Bassey) of our team."
Facing Rhode Island, of course, will be a far more difficult assignment. The Rams feature one of the nation's best guards in 5-10 junior Fatts Russell, who has scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games. In that stretch, he has averaged 24.3 ppg, had made 49% of his floor shots, including 43% from 3-point range, and has drained 88% of his free throws.
Following today's game, the Hilltoppers are off another week before hosting Belmont next Saturday to close out the calendar year. The rest of the way will be their Conference USA slate beginning with a pair of games in E.A. Diddle Arena -- North Texas on Jan. 2 and Rice on Jan. 4.
It will take time for Western to fully comprehend the best path to take, but the early indication is that the Hilltoppers will play "small ball" with situational contributions from Horton. Rawls and Gambrell will play significantly larger roles the rest of the way, and even 6-7 true freshman power forward Isaiah Cozart is likely to develop into a key contributor before all is said and done.
It's all hands on deck for the Toppers from here on out, and, if they utilize their athleticism and experience correctly, a campaign that began with high expectations can be salvaged.
In the end, however, it says here that it's going to come down to how much this bunch wants it. The deciding factor will be how much heart and soul and determination and perseverance the Hilltoppers are willing to put forth to make 2019-20 a special season, after all.
