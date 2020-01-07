The Western Kentucky men's basketball program showed signs of life last week, opening Conference USA play with encouraging conquests of North Texas and Rice in E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
Previously, in the wake of losing 6-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey to a season-ending leg injury, the Hilltoppers lost 86-82 in overtime at Rhode Island, and did not look sharp at all in a subsequent 79-62 home loss to longtime nemesis Belmont.
For the first 20 minutes of last Thursday's game against visiting North Texas, the downward trend for WKU continued -- the Mean Green shooting 61% and garnering a 42-32 halftime advantage in a game broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
Then, just like that, the Hilltoppers flipped the switch in what WKU fans may look back on as the most critical 20 minutes of the 2019-20 regular season.
In the second half against North Texas, Western did virtually everything right -- shooting 69.2% overall (18-of-26) and, curiously, 69.2% from 3-point range (9-of-13), while getting to the foul line 21 times (with 16 makes).
It may well have been a season-saving performance.
Credit fourth-year coach Rick Stansbury for prompting the Hilltoppers to finally get out and go, go, go -- utilizing their underrated athleticism to compensate for their lack of size.
"We want to get out and run," Stansbury said. "We want to create chaos as much as we can."
Josh Anderson put on a show with 19 points and another monster dunk that ranked No. 6 on ESPN's "Top 10 Plays" that evening. Camron Justice and Jordan Rawls each scored 18 points, Jared Savage scored 15, and Carson Williams added 14 -- helping offset what turned out to be a minor injury that limited veteran guard Taveion Hollingsworth to seven points in 19 minutes.
More than anything else, Thursday's performance showed fans that, despite Bassey being lost for the season, the season is not lost for the Hilltoppers -- not by a long shot.
On Saturday against Rice, WKU wasn't nearly as efficient as it had been in the second half against North Texas, of course, but the Toppers were nonetheless effective -- disrupting the Owls' offensive rhythm with half-court traps utilizing Anderson's unnerving length on the point of the press.
Neither team set the world on fire from the field -- both shot around 40% -- but the Hilltoppers continued to make hay at the foul stripe, finishing 14-of-15 overall (93.3%) after making all 14 of their free throws in the second half. It proved to be the difference in WKU's 68-61 victory.
And, many of the same fans who were downtrodden after WKU's lopsided loss to Belmont on Dec. 28, were impressed and encouraged by the team's league sweep of Rice and North Texas -- eager, it seemed, to adopt the Hilltoppers as a classic underdog team that conventional wisdom and basic logic would say is too small to compete at the national level in 2020.
"We're going to be OK, I really believe it," said Williams, a bruising 6-5, 230-pound junior power forward-turned center who fried Rice with 22 points and 13 rebounds. "We just need to keep everybody locked in at all times. That's really important for our team.
"For me, personally, I just want to be physical and tough. I'm undersized, going up against guys 6-9, 6-10 every time I step on the court now, so it's essential for me to be the toughest guy on the court every time we play."
The next hurdle for WKU to clear will be winning away from the friendly confines of Diddle Arena -- something the Hilltoppers haven't done much of, with Bassey or without him. Heading into this week's Thursday-Saturday road swing through UAB and Middle Tennessee, WKU is 1-4 in games played away from Bowling Green.
A road sweep, or, at worst a split, however, would place Western in a fortuitous position when defending C-USA champion Old Dominion and Charlotte come calling next week.
Reinventing themselves on the fly, these Hilltoppers need to continue to discover ways to keep the good vibes coming.
And, in the meantime, go, go, go.
