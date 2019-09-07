Toppers try to bounce back at FIU Both teams struggled in their openers

Western Kentucky football turned out to be a bust in the head coaching debut of Tyson Helton last week against FCS Central Arkansas, and the Hilltoppers will be looking to bounce back on Saturday against Florida International in Miami.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Riccardo Silva Stadium.
Both WKU and FIU are seeking their first win after disappointing outcomes last week -- the Hilltoppers falling 35-28 to the visiting Bears, and the Panthers losing a lopsided 42-14 decision at Tulane.
Helton believes his team will respond the right way.
"We're really looking forward to this week, our first Conference USA game against FIU," Helton said. "It's going to be a great challenge for us. They're a good football team, but they took a tough loss to Tulane so I'm sure they'll be fired up just like us.
"I think we've had a great, positive demeanor -- our guys are very positive. The guys are in good spirits and excited to go."
Despite to upset loss to Central Arkansas, some positives emerged for WKU, chief among the performance of converted defensive back Gaej Walker, a junior who finished with 152 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start at running back.
"In the spring I wanted to take a look at him and we handed him the ball two or three times and I could see could cut well and he had some big-play capability," Helton said. "When we made that move, we felt like he could get in there and have a role as a running back and he took advantage of the opportunity."
Less steady was the play of junior quarterback Steven Duncan, who completed 26-of-39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, to go with two interceptions. Two other aerials were nearly picked off.
WKU was outscored 21-0 by Central Arkansas at crunch time -- the fourth quarter.
"We have to find the end zone if we're going to get that first conference win," Helton said, "and that will be the next step for us against FIU. And, it will be a good test because they're a good defensive team."
The Hilltoppers also will be counting on another outstanding defensive performance from lineman DeAngelo Malone, who registered 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks in the opener.
"He's a really good football player," Helton said of Malone, a rangy 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior from Atlanta. "He was all over the field, sideline to sideline. He played with a lot of passion and enthusiasm, and that was great to see."
FIU, coached by Butch Jones, stumbled out of the gate last week against the Green Wave in New Orleans, trailing 28-7 by intermission.
Senior running back Anthony Jones scored both Panther touchdowns on runs of 7 yards and 1 yard. Overall, however, Jones was limited to 48 yards on 14 carries, as FIU was held to just 59 yards on the ground.
Senior quarterback James Morgan was 19-of-34 through the air for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He passed for 171 yards and three TDs in last year's 38-17 conquest of the Hilltoppers in Bowling Green.
Tulane ran roughshod through the FIU defense, meanwhile, amassing 350 yards on 49 attempts -- 7.1 yards per carry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.