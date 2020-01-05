BOWLING GREEN -- Western Kentucky found a way on Saturday afternoon.
Deadlocked at 58 with upset-minded Rice in the waning minutes, the Hilltoppers scored 10 of the game's final 13 points to turn back the visiting Owls 68-61 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Western improves to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA.
"The way things are in college basketball today, not all of these wins have to be pretty," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "What it comes down to is whether or not you got the W, and our guys were able to step up and make plays at the end that got us that W.
"That was the first time we've faced zone (defense) all year, and I thought we were better against it in the second half. (Rice) did it to change tempo, but as the game went along I thought we adjusted to it better."
Rice, which never led in the game, tied it at 58 on a free throw by Drew Peterson at 5:39.
Over the next three-and-a-half minutes, the Owls had five shots at the basket to take the lead but came up empty each time.
A pair of power layups by forward Carson Williams pushed the Toppers in front 62-58 with 1:32 to play, and a sensational blocked shot by Western's Josh Anderson inside the final minute proved fatal to the Owls.
Anderson, Taveion Hollingsworth and Jared Savage combined to go 6-of-6 from the foul stripe over the final 34 seconds to seal it.
"Josh's block was a huge play in what was a four-point game at the time," said Williams, a rugged 6-5, 230-pound junior who paced the Hilltoppers with 22 points and 13 rebounds. "Plays like that really lift the team's confidence with the game on the line."
Anderson was happy to provide.
"I take a lot of pride in my defense," he said. "I feel like I have the ability to make plays at that end of the floor -- anything to help us win, that's what I try to do."
WKU came out of the gate fast, bolting to a 9-0 lead and increasing that margin to 22-9 on a Williams layup at 8:25.
Soon after, Rice went zone and the Hilltoppers cooled off from the floor in the final 12 minutes of the half -- settling for a 29-23 advantage at intermission.
In the second half, WKU attacked the Owls' zone more effectively and was able to get to the free-throw line 14 times -- not missing once.
"We got to the foul line one time in the first half, and we got there 14 times in the second, and made them all," Stansbury said. "Big difference."
Williams, who finished 10-of-14 from the field, got scoring help from Camron Justice (13 points) and Anderson (11 points, five rebounds, two steals). Savage secured nine rebounds and Hollingsworth dished four assists.
The Hilltoppers narrowly won the rebounding battle (37-36) and were efficient with the ball for the second consecutive game -- committing only 10 floor errors.
"We're getting there," Williams said. "We're fighting through adversity and I think it's really important that we started off our league season with two wins. We're not where we want to be yet, of course, but we're working hard to become the best team we can be."
Rice (8-7, 0-2 C-USA) was led by Robert Martin, who scored 13 points, and Trey Murphy, who added 12.
WKU returns to the hardwood Thursday with a visit to UAB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.