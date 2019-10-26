Tops look to keep things humming

Western Kentucky, the surprise team in Conference USA through seven games of the 2019 college football season, will be looking for more magic on Saturday when the Hilltoppers invade Huntington, West Virginia for a critical league showdown with rival Marshall.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
"This is a big game and we're very excited about the opportunity to play in it," first-year Hilltopper coach Tyson Helton said. "We're in a stretch now where we're playing really good football teams. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and Marshall has kind of been the standard in this league for a long time."
Just 3-9 last season, WKU (5-2, 4-0 C-USA) is just one victory away from becoming bowl-eligible for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, but Helton warns against putting the cart before the horse.
"I want to be more than bowl-eligible," Helton said. "That's a goal, but let's go win a conference championship, that's the name of the game -- then everything else falls in place, it happens naturally. We must maintain that one-game-at-a-time mentality."
The Hilltoppers have won four consecutive games, including last Saturday's 30-14 homecoming conquest of Charlotte. WKU's defense has been particularly strong, not surrendering a second-half touchdown in WKU's last three C-USA games. In four league games, the Tops are allowing just 8.5 points an outing.
That unit is led by junior end DeAngelo Malone, who leads the nation in tackles for loss (16) and sack yardage (76). As a unit, WKU ranks 15th nationally in total defense (287.3 ypg) and 17th in scoring defense, allowing only 17.9 points per game.
"(WKU defensive coordinator) Clayton White has done a nice job with that group," Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. "They do a great job of tackling in space -- they have some good players over there.
"Western Kentucky is a very good football team. They're well-coached. They line up properly. They make plays. They're taking care of the football. They're doing all the things excellent teams do, and this will be a great challenge for us."
The Hilltoppers also feature quarterback Ty Storey, the graduate transfer from Arkansas, who completed 21-of-30 passes for career-high 283 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions versus Charlotte.
In the same game, senior wideout Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Jackson also tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Storey on a well-designed double reverse.
"It was great to see Lucky break out, with him being a senior and a leader of our team," Helton said. "He's just such a backbone of this team, such a great leader and competitor."
Marshall (4-3, 2-1) is coming off its biggest victory of the year -- last Saturday's 36-31 victory at Florida Atlantic.
In that game, the Thundering Herd were led by sophomore running back Brenden Knox, who rushed for a career-best 220 yards (the highest total in C-USA this season). His 17-yard scoring run with 36 seconds remaining proved to be the clincher.
"Knox is a really good player for them," Helton said. "We'll have to do our best to contain him because he breaks a lot of tackles.
"They're always big and physical on the offensive line, they have two tight ends who are very talented, and their quarterback can kind of do it all. We'll have our hands full going up to Marshall to get the win."
