Earlier in the decade, Western Kentucky twice defeated Kentucky and once defeated Vanderbilt on the gridiron, and the Hilltoppers will be looking to strike once more against a Southeastern Conference foe on Saturday.
WKU challenges struggling Arkansas at 11 a.m. (SEC Network) at DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Western comes into the game on a two-game losing streak within Conference USA, and first-year head coach Tyson Helton is acutely aware of what a victory over a team from the SEC would do for his Hilltoppers.
"We are excited about the opportunity in front of us," Helton said. "Every week you're excited to play, but it's an added bonus that we're playing a Power Five program out of the SEC. If we can go down there and get a win, it will say a lot about our program.
"Arkansas is a young team with a lot of talent and we'll have to play our best game, in all three phases, to have an opportunity to win. If we do that, though, we'll be in the game and give ourselves a chance to win the game."
Western (5-4, 4-2 C-USA) is coming off last Saturday's 34-25 home loss to Florida Atlantic, which essentially knocked the Hilltoppers out of the chase for a C-USA championship.
In that game, Western senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson caught nine passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. The previous week in a loss at Marshall, Jackson set a program record with 16 receptions.
Graduate quarterback Ty Storey -- who transferred to WKU from Arkansas -- is completing 70% of his passes in six starts for the Hilltoppers for 1,477 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed for two TDs.
In 2018 at Arkansas, Storey passed for 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 146 yards and a score.
WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone is coming off a 10-tackle performance against FAU. The Atlanta junior leads C-USA and ranks second nationally in tackles for loss with 17. He also leads the league in sacks (9), ranking sixth nationally.
The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-6 SEC) of coach Chad Morris are coming off their sixth consecutive defeat after starting the season 2-1. Arkansas lost a 54-24 homecoming decision to visiting Mississippi State last Saturday.
In that game, the Hogs were led by Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas struggled through the air, however, completing only 9-of-24 passes for 101 yards and one TD, with one interception.
The Razorbacks surrendered 460 rushing yards to Mississippi State.
WKU and Arkansas are meeting on the gridiron for the first time, and a victory would make the Hilltoppers bowl-eligible for the eighth time in nine seasons.
