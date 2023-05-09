OWESPTS-05-09-23 DC SOFTBALL FEATURE

Daviess County’s Annie Newman hits during the game against Apollo on April 11 at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Daviess County High School softball team knew it would face a tough schedule when the 2022-23 season began, and despite challenging matchups throughout the year, the Lady Panthers have come away successful.

DC, which is 21-4 overall, 7-0 against 3rd Region opponents and went 6-0 in regular-season district play, has played nine teams that were ranked in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll. The No. 4 Lady Panthers are 8-3 against top-25 teams following a pair of losses against No. 3 McCracken County on Saturday.

