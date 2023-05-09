The Daviess County High School softball team knew it would face a tough schedule when the 2022-23 season began, and despite challenging matchups throughout the year, the Lady Panthers have come away successful.
DC, which is 21-4 overall, 7-0 against 3rd Region opponents and went 6-0 in regular-season district play, has played nine teams that were ranked in last week’s Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll. The No. 4 Lady Panthers are 8-3 against top-25 teams following a pair of losses against No. 3 McCracken County on Saturday.
According to DC coach John Biggs, the difficult schedule has tested his players but also helped them improve over the course of the year.
“You want to play as many quality opponents as you can,” he said. “When we looked at the schedule going into the season and once it was finalized, we knew we were going to play a lot of the top teams in the state. I told the girls, ‘We’re not worried about wins and losses, we’re worried about how we compete and how we play against those teams.’
“You play good teams, they’re going to make you play better and get better. I thought we’ve answered the call in most of those situations.”
DC has collected wins over No. 5 Henderson County (3-1), No. 6 Madisonville-North Hopkins (7-1), No. 7 Lafayette (7-2), No. 10 Lexington Catholic (2-1) and No. 12 Greenwood (4-1), among others.
The Lady Panthers’ lone losses this year have come against No. 2 South Warren (3-2), No. 3 McCracken County (8-5, 4-1) and Cooper (13-11).
DC still has a meeting scheduled with No. 22 Assumption — which the Lady Panthers already defeated 9-1 at the Lafayette Five-Star General Tournament on April 29 — at this weekend’s Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament at DCHS.
“The mindset with us right now is we’re in the part of the season where it’s all about getting better,” Biggs said. “At this point, you don’t want any backwards steps. We want to keep moving forward, even if it’s one particular part of the game that we’re getting better at.
“We want to make sure that each time we have an opportunity, whether it’s in practice or a game, that we are getting better. We don’t want to get complacent.”
As a result of that approach, DC is ranked fourth in the state in the KHSAA’s Ratings percentage Index (.68999), behind only Ballard (.72265), Great Crossing (.70000) and Barren County (.69666).
Now, the Lady Panthers are looking to close the regular season on a high note. They’ll enter next week’s 9th District Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
“That’s one of the goals we set,” Biggs said. “Obviously, we talk about things and the ultimate goal’s to get to the regional tournament. You get to the regional tournament and anything can happen. You want to try to make that path the path of least resistance. By doing that, to accomplish that, we put a high priority on getting that No. 1 seed.
“That doesn’t guarantee you anything. On paper, that should be an easier path — but you still got to go out and play the game.”
