Tuesday night’s season-opener wasn’t the start that Owensboro Catholic was hoping for, but the Lady Aces aren’t letting that dampen their outlook for the 2021 softball campaign.
Though Catholic was losing 3-0 to Evansville Mater Dei when the game was called off in the middle of the sixth inning due to rain, the Lady Aces don’t have much time to dwell on the result.
“We play nine of the top 25 teams in the state this year, and it starts as early as next week,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Tonight, we were playing one of the top teams in Indiana. Schedule-wise, we’re going to be tested, which is good.”
Although his squad didn’t get the opportunity to finish out Tuesday’s contest, Phelps noted, the Lady Aces still want to cherish every chance they get out on the field.
“It’s been two years since we’ve been playing,” he said. “To be back, I told the girls, ‘Don’t take anything for granted, because you never know.’ We’re still fighting any kind of COVID cases or anything going on, so we just want to take advantage of the situation.”
That situation, of course, is simply playing ball.
Last year’s spring season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four seniors didn’t get the opportunity to play at all, and many of Catholic’s younger players missed out on a year of experience.
Still, Phelps noted, the Lady Aces have several bright spots for 2021 — most notably its pitching prowess.
“We’re not young in the circle,” said Phelps, noting the experience of senior Hadley Phelps. “We’ve got one senior and two sophomore pitchers who should be the strong point of our game.”
Along with Hadley Phelps, much of the Lady Aces’ experience is within the infield. Senior Hannah Carter will start at third base, junior Camille Conkright will play in the middle infield and senior Gracie Jennings will be the team’s catcher. Sophomores Bailey and Brooke Hamilton are also expected to be key contributors, as well.
“(Carter) has been right there at the top of our lineup since she was a freshman,” Jeremy Phelps said. “(Conkright) has been playing since she was in the eighth grade, so it’s nice to have that experience in there.
“(Jennings) caught for us two years ago. You can rely on those girls right there.”
The Lady Aces haven’t had the chance to see much live pitching due to early-season injuries, as well as late additions from the Catholic girls’ basketball team, but Phelps expects to see what his team is capable of very quickly.
“(Wednesday) we’re at Greenwood, and all the teams in Bowling Green are really tough,” he said. “Spring break is next week. We got a few days to get ready, and then we go play in a big tournament in Elizabethtown. Male and Hancock County are our first two games, then it gets stronger and stronger. We’ve got a lot of games coming up that will test us to see where we’re at.
“That’s the standard at this school. We don’t back down.”
If every player can learn and understand her role on the team, Phelps expects to see the Lady Aces fulfill their potential by the end of the year.
“I like the makeup of our team,” he said. “Our district’s loaded — it is every year — but I think, with experience in the circle and the leadership we have, there’s a chance for a big year.”
