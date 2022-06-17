At the final Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education meeting of 2021-22 on Thursday, Kinsey Vergason delivered an impassioned message about safety and change.
On May 4, Vergason and her Daviess County High School softball teammates hosted Heritage Hills (Ind.) for what turned out to be a Senior Night victory. Vergason’s great-grandmother, Anna Shoptaugh, was finally able to attend after limited mobility had long confined her at home. On the way back to the car — a trek that includes stairs leading up to the parking lot that the DCHS softball program shares with Owensboro Community and Technical College — she suffered a fall.
Shoptaugh, who had no pre-existing conditions, died two days later from a brain bleed. She was 85.
“I feel like her death was very preventable,” Vergason told the board, fighting through tears. “We don’t have very good accessibility at the softball field. The only parking lot that we have is designated for Owensboro Community and Technical College, and you have to go up stairs to get to that parking lot.
“There’s a grass area down by the field that some people park their cars at, but it’s not reasonable to assume that a handicapped person or a person with limited mobility can navigate through that grass. ... And then by the time you make it to the field, most of our viewing area for fans is gravel. A person in a wheelchair can’t navigate through that easily.”
Vergason cited both Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the American Disabilities Act as the basis of her address.
Title IX states that no person “shall, based on sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
“While Title IX doesn’t specifically state that men’s and women’s athletic programs be given the exact same services, it does require that each program, regardless of sex, should receive equal treatment in regard to practice and game facilities,” said Vergason, who brought photographs of handicapped parking spaces and accessibility ramps at DCHS’s football and baseball stadiums to illustrate her point. “This doesn’t just exclusively apply to the players, it applies to the fans as well.”
The ADA Accessibility Guidelines determine that sports facilities are required to offer “continuous, unobstructed paths connecting all accessible elements and spaces of a building or facility,” which Vergason noted includes the parking lot.
Vergason recalled a scene she witnessed at the 9th District Tournament hosted at DCHS in May.
“I watched three grown men have to carry a woman in a wheelchair to the guest side of the facility because she couldn’t get there herself,” she said. “It took three men carrying her in the air to get over to where she could view the game and support who she was there to support.
“I just think that a program as continually successful as ours — we just got back from two years of going to state — I think we should have a safe place for all fans to be able to come and enjoy the game, especially since some of our male facilities have those opportunities. We don’t have that at the softball field.”
Vergason, who graduated from DCHS on May 17 and will play softball at McKendree University, pointed to other relatives and teammates’ family members who also have disabilities and can’t safely attend Lady Panthers games.
“What I think should be done — probably should have been already been done — is some handicapped-accessible parking designated, along with an area for fans to view the game and have that area be accessible for all people who want to view it,” she said. “I know it seems like a big ask, a big test, but I don’t think accessibility is too much to ask. Especially when it’s risking people’s safety, and it took a loved one of mine.
“I don’t want what happened to my great-grandmother to even have a chance of happening to anyone else. I don’t think that’s fair to anybody. It was a tragedy that I feel like could’ve been avoided. Had these things been taken care of previously, she’d be here watching me start my college softball career too. I think we owe it to all of the players and their families to make some sort of change.”
