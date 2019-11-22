Whitesville Trinity went 13-16 last season, and there are reasons to believe the Raiders will be more competitive within the 3rd Region this time around.
"From a pure talent standpoint, this is probably the most talented team from top to bottom that I've had while at Trinity," Raiders fourth-year coach Nathan West said. "I have 15 guys who can contribute at the varsity level.
"Because of this depth, we plan to play at a faster pace than we did last season and look to make plays in transition. Defensively, we will pressure the ball as much as possible, using our depth to wear teams down."
Trinity will rely heavily on a pair of seniors -- 5-8 guard Ethan Howard (10.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg) and 6-foot senior Landon Hall (6.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
"Ethan is a dynamic point guard, incredible athlete and tremendous defender," West said. "Landon is a high-motor player who always seems to be in the right place at the right time -- a winner who does whatever it takes to win."
Also expected to be impact players will be seniors Brenden Wathen, Kevin Foster, Will Edge and Cade Mills, along with junior Ben Goetz. Impact sophomores include Landon Huff and Bailey Wright, and freshman Denver Dickens is expected to challenge for a starting role.
Others in the mix are freshmen Nathan Hernandez, Landon Smith and Gavin Howard.
"I expect Trinity to be in contention for a 12th District championship and an All 'A' (regional) championship this season," West said.
GRAYSON COUNTY
The Cougars won the 12th District championship last season and are hoping to repeat in 2019-20 under coach Travis Johnston.
"Like every year, we hope to win the 12th District Tournament and compete in the 3rd Region Tournament," Johnston said. "That will be difficult this season, as the 12th District has all good teams and the region as a whole does well."
Grayson will be led by 6-foot senior guard Nolan Shartzer (13.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and 6-1 sophomore forward Hunter Tomes (1.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
"Nolan is a versatile player who is strong, quick and has a great first step -- he's also an excellent defender," Johnston said. "Tomes is long and athletic, a good post player and a very good rebounder."
Other key players include 5-9 sophomore guard Keegan Sharp, 5-6 junior guard Jaxon Higdon and 6-3 junior forward Evan Clark.
EDMONSON COUNTY
The Wildcats finished 12-18 last season, but defeated Butler County in the first round of the 12th District Tournament to make it to the regional tournament.
Veteran coach Michael McClinitic returns a pair of double-digit scorers in 6-3 junior forward Chaz Wilson (14 ppg, 10 rpg) and 6-1 senior guard Dalton Decker (12.5 ppg, 6 apg, 4 rpg).
"We have a lot of players back who got some varsity experience last
year," McClintic said, "so we hope to improve in all facets of the game."
Other key returnees include 6-2 senior forward Mason Pierce (8.6 ppg), 5-9 senior guard Nick Clemmons (8.2 ppg) and 6-5 senior center Eli Booker (6.4 ppg, 4 rpg).
Also in the mix for Edmonson are 6-foot senior guard Trent Taylor and 6-2 junior forward Daniel Woosley.
BUTLER COUNTY
The Bears put together a solid 14-11 record last season but failed to get out of the 12th District Tournament, and veteran coach Calvin Dockery will be looking to change that this time around.
Leading the charge will be 6-6 senior center Parker Rice, who averaged team-highs of 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
Also back are 6-4 sophomore forward Solomon Flener (6 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 6-1 junior forward Leevi McMillin (3.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 5-10 senior guard Macauley Hampton (2.9 ppg), 6-2 sophomore guard Jagger Henderson (2.4 ppg) and 6-2 junior swingman Hayden Hodge (2.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
Last season, Butler County shot 44% from the field, including 36% from 3-point range, and made 65% of its free throws.
