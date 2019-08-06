Whitesville Trinity dropped a 184-198 decision to visiting Butler County in a boys' high school golf match on Monday at Windridge Country Club.
Scoring for the Raiders were Blake McBrayer (45), Landon Huff (47), Brady McBrayer (51) and Hunter O'Bryan (55).
