The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team swept Butler County to open the 12th District Tournament on Monday night in Leitchfield.
The Lady Raiders won 25-10, 25-12, 25-11.
Hannah Nash finished with 15 kills and two digs for Trinity (26-7), while Josie Aull passed for 19 assists with three service aces.
The Lady Raiders got additional contributions from Caroline Hall (six digs); Georgia Howard (four digs, three kills); Kenzie McDowell (three kills); and Abby Payne (three digs, two kills).
Trinity moves on to Tuesday’s district title game at 6 p.m. to face Edmonson County (19-12), which topped host Grayson County in five sets on Monday.
10TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT LADY MUSTANGS MOVE ON
Muhlenberg County defeated McLean County in three sets (25-18, 25-7, 25-15) in Hartford to earn a spot in Tuesday’s district championship game.
The Lady Mustangs will square off against host Ohio County (25-6) at 6 p.m.
11TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TITLE GAME SET
Meade County swept Cloverport (25-8, 25-4, 25-9) and Breckinridge County beat Hancock County in four sets (22-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-22) to advance to Tuesday’s district championship game.
Hancock County finished its campaign at 8-22.
