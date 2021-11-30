Emily McDaniel poured in 28 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 69-53 season-opening girls basketball win over Caldwell County on Monday in Princeton.
Josie Aull finished with 23 points for Trinity, and Katherine Hibbitt added 10 points.
Paris Gray scored 18 points for the Lady Tigers, while Jakhia Copeland and Katy Smiley added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
CALDWELL COUNTY 5-18-15-15 — 53
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17-15-21-6 — 69
Caldwell County (53) — Gray 18, Copeland 11, Smiley 10, McKinney 7, Aikins 4, Butts 3,
Whitesville Trinity (69) — McDaniel 28, Aull 23, Hibbitt 10, Hatfield 4, McDowell 4.
CASTLE (IND.) 66, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 49
Kinsley Goetz scored 14 points as the Lady Aces fell to Indiana’s top-ranked team in Newburgh.
Hailee Johnson finished with 10 points for Catholic.
Aleyna Quinn scored 18 points to pace Castle, and Megan Kain posted 17 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-13-12-13 — 49
CASTLE 13-18-15-20 — 66
Owensboro Catholic (49) — Goetz 14, Johnson 10, Riley 6, Le. Keelin 6, Hayden 5, Riney 4, Conkright 2, Randolph 2.
Castle (66) — Quinn 18, Kain 17, Niehaus 10, Barton 7, Moore 6, Swope 5, Coon 3.
MEADE COUNTY 70, APOLLO 57
Amaya Curry scored a game-best 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but the E-Gals lost in Brandenburg.
Jenna Dant tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Shelbie Beatty finished with 11 points.
Peyton Bradley scored 20 points for Meade County, and Sage Crawley chipped in 13 points.
APOLLO 9-8-16-24 — 57
MEADE COUNTY 20-18-12-20 — 70
Apollo (57) — Curry 19, Dant 16, Beatty 11, Palmer 7, Survant 4.
Meade County (70) — Bradley 20, Crawley 13, Babb 9, Medley 9, Durbin 7, Hardesty 7, Ray 3, Clanton 2.
