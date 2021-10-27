The semifinals of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament are set.
Meade County dispatched Muhlenberg County, and Whitesville Trinity upended host Owensboro Catholic in a pair of opening-round regional tournament games Tuesday night at the OCHS gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders and Lady Waves will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m., with a shot at reaching Thursday’s championship game on the line.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3,
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
Once his team worked the jitters out, Lady Raiders coach Daniel Morris said, his team was ready to compete.
Trinity dropped the opening set but bounced back to capture an 18-25, 26-23, 25-17, 26-24 victory over the Lady Aces in front of a rowdy, packed crowd.
“We eventually settled in,” Morris said. “The first set, I think we got the nerves of being in the regional tournament. We finally got the nerves out after the first set, and we started to play. But hat’s off to Catholic. Catholic’s one of the best teams here, and we’ve worked hard to get to where we’re at.”
The Lady Raiders (26-5) jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the first set, but Catholic (25-13) fought back to even the score at 12 apiece. Cate Sights scored three consecutive points to fuel the Lady Aces’ 7-1 run — giving them a 22-16 edge before closing out the set victory.
The second set was tied at 10 until Trinity reeled off an 11-3 run, but again, Catholic had a response. The Lady Aces outscored Trinity 8-2 to pull within 23-21, but a kill and a pair of Catholic miscues helped the Lady Raiders take the set and tie up the overall contest.
The Lady Raiders pulled out to a 7-1 advantage to start the third set, but Catholic strung together a run to pull within 13-11 midway through. After that, however, Trinity steadily pulled away and won the set for a 2-1 lead.
After a back-and-forth affair in the fourth, the Lady Aces built a 21-16 lead in the closing minutes and appeared to be on the way to a tiebreaker. However, Trinty took advantage of missed serves and opportunities to tie the contest at 23-23 and 24-24. The Lady Raiders claimed the final two points to cap off their 10-3 run and win the game.
Morris pointed to his squad’s quick starts as a major confidence booster throughout the night.
“If you can get ahead two, three, four points in a row, you pull the momentum your way,” he said. “Momentum, especially in the regional tournament, is huge.
“As the game went on, we eventually started to find the ball and made touches off of it. The more touches we get, the better offense we can run.”
Hannah Nash finished with 14 kills and seven digs for the Lady Raiders, while Cassidy Morris posted 11 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Josie Aull made 39 assists and 11 digs, Georgia Howard tallied eight kills with 10 digs, and Kenzie McDowell added five kills. Bailey Millay was credited with 10 digs, Abby Payne had 15 digs with two kills, and Taylor Pedley made 29 digs.
“We told our girls, ‘Come out aggressive. The more aggressive you are, the better we play,’ ” Daniel Morris said. “... All of that is a great team win.”
The Lady Aces were led by Cate Sights, who recorded 25 kills, 20 digs and three aces. Hadley Latham added nine kills, Olivia Castlen posted five kills, two blocks and two digs, and Paige Miles had three kills. Emily Christian finished with 25 digs, Kennedy Murphy contributed three aces, Blair Riney made 10 digs, and Abigail Williams chipped in a pair of kills.
“They came out to play, and we played about halfway to three-quarters,” OCHS coach Brian Hardison said. “When you’re up in the fourth set and you know you’ve got to have that game, you don’t lay back. We laid back.
“We made way too many unforced errors. We came out with a lot of good things, but the bad things outweighed the good things.”
MEADE COUNTY 3, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Lady Waves advanced to the regional semifinals with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Reagan Kupper paced Meade County (21-9) with 11 kills, while Clara Rogers added six kills and a pair of blocks. Maggie Quinn recorded four aces and two kills, as well.
The Lady Waves jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set before the Lady Mustangs clawed back to within four points. Meade County reeled off an 11-4 scoring outburst for a 24-13 advantage before Muhlenberg County scored four straight points to cut its deficit to seven, but the Lady Waves closed out the set for a 1-0 lead.
The second set was much of the same, with the Lady Waves pulling ahead to a 10-3 advantage before Muhlenberg County fought to within 11-7. From there, however, Meade County scored nine of the next 13 points to capture the win.
Sparked by a string of four consecutive kills from Kupper, Meade County raced out to a 15-5 lead in the third set. Muhlenberg County answered with a scoring burst of its own, cutting the deficit to 22-17, but the Lady Waves scored three of the next four points, capped off by a Kupper kill, to seal the victory.
Maddy Cary and Maddy Pate each had five kills for Muhlenberg County, while Madison Morris posted two kills.
Muhlenberg County finished its season at 10-20.
