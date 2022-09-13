Following a back-and-forth matchup all evening, Whitesville Trinity stood tall after taking a five-set victory against Daviess County on Monday night at DCHS’s Luther Beatley Court.
The Lady Raiders closed the fifth set on an 8-1 run, cementing a 25-23, 14-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11 win for their fifth consecutive victory.
“We have come to learn to play the match fully instead of playing the first two sets and then relaxing a little bit,” THS coach Daniel Morris said afterward. “We did see that tonight — we won the first, got lackadaisical a little bit and then allowed Daviess to come in during the second set. We’ve really worked on that all season long with coming out from the get-go and finishing every set.”
Trinity (15-4) captured an early advantage with a 25-23 win in the opening set, but DC (9-7) used a 12-5 run midway through the second for a 25-14 victory and to tie the contest at 1-1.
The third set saw a regrouped Lady Raiders squad rally from a 10-7 deficit, as Trinity scored 17 of the next 22 points and finished with a 25-17 edge for a 2-1 advantage.
“Sometimes we just like to get a little uptight and start to panic a little bit,” Morris said, “and after a few positive words and affirmations, we’re good.”
DC pulled out to a 10-6 lead in the fourth set before Trinity came back to tie the match at 21 apiece. The Lady Panthers, however, won the final four points to send the game to a fifth set.
Daviess jumped out to a 10-7 lead in the final set, but Trinity closed the match on an 8-1 run to seal the overall victory.
“They were excited,” Morris said of his squad. “This was one of the games that we circled on our calendar to avenge our loss from last year’s regional championship. The first thing that we have done is working hard to believe in ourselves. That’s one thing that we’ve done really well this season.”
Hannah Nash finished with 14 kills, 13 digs and two aces for Trinity, while Josie Aull posted 34 assists with six digs and four aces. Kenzie McDowell added nine kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks; Georgia Howard had 19 digs, eight kills, one ace and a block; Abby Payne finished with 20 digs, three kills, an ace and a block; Addison Mills recorded four digs, two kills and two blocks; Caroline Hall made 26 digs with an ace; and Sarah Payne finished with eight digs.
“Props to Trinity, I thought they came out and played well,” DCHS coach Tyla Bailey said. “I think both teams did a lot of good things. There were a lot of momentum shifts and a lot of back and forth.”
Josie Newcom paced DC with 21 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces, while Lexi Owen passed for 43 assists with nine digs, six kills and six blocks. Other top performers for the Lady Panthers were Sydney DeRossitt (eight kills, three digs, one block); Mary Grayce Hill (seven kills, two digs, two aces, one block); Kayedon Mattingly (eight blocks, one kill, one assist, one dig); Emma Rogers (four digs, one ace, one assist); Sydney Mills (11 digs, one ace); Kayla Thomson (three kills, three blocks); Taylor Roberts (eight digs); and Macie Edge (two digs, one ace).
With a district matchup against Apollo looming on Tuesday night, Bailey said, her team doesn’t have much time to dwell on the loss.
“How we bounce back tomorrow says a whole lot more about us any loss against Trinity ever will,” she said. “Props to them. I’m thankful that we’re not hanging our head. ... We’ll be ready the next time.”
The Lady Raiders will also return to action Tuesday night with a trip to district foe Grayson County.
