The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 victory over Muhlenberg County on Saturday in Greenville.

Hannah Nash finished with 10 kills, five digs and three aces for Trinity (8-3), which also saw Josie Aull record 20 assists, five digs, two aces and a kill. Other production for the Lady Raiders came from Addison Mills (six kills); Georgia Howard (six digs, three kills, three aces); Caroline Hall (17 digs, three aces); Kenzie McDowell (four kills, two blocks, two digs); Abby Payne (five digs, two kills); and Sarah Payne (one dig).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.