The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 victory over Muhlenberg County on Saturday in Greenville.
Hannah Nash finished with 10 kills, five digs and three aces for Trinity (8-3), which also saw Josie Aull record 20 assists, five digs, two aces and a kill. Other production for the Lady Raiders came from Addison Mills (six kills); Georgia Howard (six digs, three kills, three aces); Caroline Hall (17 digs, three aces); Kenzie McDowell (four kills, two blocks, two digs); Abby Payne (five digs, two kills); and Sarah Payne (one dig).
Muhlenberg County fell to 2-9.
LADY ACES SPLIT PAIROwensboro Catholic fell 21-25, 25-18, 26-24 to Todd County Central before topping Caldwell County 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 in a pair of matches.
Abigail Williams posted 18 kills, 11 digs and seven blocks for Catholic (2-3); Olivia Castlen added 14 blocks, 13 kills and four digs; Kennedy Murphy recorded 40 assists, 19 digs, seven kills and three aces; Blair Riney finished with 27 digs, 11 kills and two blocks; Abby Baughman had 10 kills, six blocks, two aces and a dig; Jaiden Grant had nine kills, seven blocks, six assists and a dig; Emily Christian racked up 48 digs, five aces and a kill; Karsen Tipmore chipped in 24 digs and an ace; and Isabelle Reisz made 14 digs with an ace.
LADY PANTHERS 2ND AT TRIGG TOURNEY
Daviess County’s Claire Reynolds shot a career-best 68 to lead the Lady Panthers to a second-place finish at the Trigg County Invitational in Cadiz.
DC shot 318, with other scoring from Alexa Salamah (76), Annalee Yager (86) and Baylie Billingsley (88).
Marshall County won the team title with a 291.
BOYS SOCCEROWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, MEADE COUNTY 3
Austin Martin had two goals as the Aces finished with a tie in Brandenburg.
Gene Johnson added a goal for Catholic (3-2-3), and Brody Martin passed for an assist. Parker Jones was credited with five saves in goal.
Meade County moved to 3-0-3.
GIRLS SOCCERLaRUE COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO 1
Maddie Decker scored the lone Lady Devils goal during a defeat in Hodgenville.
Sydney Lovett had an assist for OHS (2-3), while Chandler Worth collected 21 saves in goal.
LaRue County improved to 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.