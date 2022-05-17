Gavin Howard went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, and Landon Huff struck out 13 batters to lead Whitesville Trinity to an 8-5 upset win over Butler County in the first round of the 12th District Baseball Tournament on Monday in Brownsville.
Huff also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Raiders, Elijah Boarman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs, and Will Hernandez finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Trinity (8-18), which hadn’t won a district game this season, will play Edmonson County (16-12) for the 12th District title on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Butler County ended its season at 12-12.
TRINITY 020 114 0 — 8 10 4
BUTLER COUNTY 020 030 0 — 5 4 2
WP-Huff. LP-Hudson. 2B-Boarman 2, Hernandez, Howard, Mattingly (T), McCrady (B). 3B-Howard (T).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Peyton Cary struck out 17 batters and walked one without allowing a hit in the Mustangs’ 10th District Tournament first-round victory in Calhoun.
Kadin Ray drove in a pair of runs for Muhlenberg County, while Aiden Miller added an RBI with a double.
The Mustangs (11-18) will play Ohio County (15-13) for the district championship on Tuesday.
McLean County closes its season at 9-18.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 010 020 x — 3 3 0
WP-Cary. LP-Rice. 2B-A. Miller (Mu).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 12, HANCOCK COUNTY 2
The Hornets’ season came to a close with a five-inning loss in the 11th District Tournament opening-round matchup in Harned.
Hancock County finished at 14-10.
Breck County (18-13) will play Meade County (16-13) for the district title on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 2, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0
Lily Roberts struck out 11 batters and walked one while scattering five hits in the Lady Hornets’ 11th District Tournament first-round victory in Harned.
Kyle Westerfield went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBO for Hancock County (22-8), and Baylee Estes added a double and scored a run.
The Lady Hornets will play Meade County (16-12) for the district title on Tuesday.
Breck County closed its season at 15-19.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
HANCOCK COUNTY 100 100 x — 2 5 0
WP-Li. Roberts. LP-White. 2B-Westerfield (H). 3B-Estes (H).
OHIO COUNTY 10, McLEAN COUNTY 0
The Lady Eagles rolled to a six-inning win in the first round of the 10th District Tournament in Calhoun.
Ohio County (11-18) will play Muhlenberg County (9-16) for the district crown on Tuesday.
McLean County’s season ends at 4-19.
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO 6, OHIO COUNTY 3
The Red Devils won in Hartford behind singles victories from John Clay Ford, Arlo Johnson, Andrew Diebel and Dustin Payne.
Owensboro’s doubles winners were Dylan Mather/Diebel and Ford/Walker Gaddis.
Ohio County’s winners were Gavin Peech, Luke Barton and James McEwen/Lofton Graham.
APOLLO 7, CLOVERPORT 0
The Eagles swept competition at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, getting singles wins from Jake Patton, Connor O’Bryan, Harvey Panuelo, Taw Moo and Nee Kpaw.
Apollo’s doubles victors were Panuelo/O’Bryan and Moo/Kpaw.
BOWLING GREEN 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2
Patrick Hauke and Brett Conder/Tucker Ray picked up wins as the Aces fell in Bowling Green.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 7, OHIO COUNTY 2
The Lady Devils won in Hartford, getting singles victories from Addie Travis, Riley Hunt, Chase Mather and Anna Travis.
OHS swept doubles with wins from Addie Travis/Whitley Ford, Mather/Emma Embry and Anna Travis/Ellie Watson.
Winners for Ohio County were Angela Ho and Reese Brown.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5, BOWLING GREEN 0
The Lady Aces earned a sweep in Bowling Green behind singles victories from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman and Isabelle Reisz.
Catholic’s doubles winners were Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant and Katelyn Mitchell/Claire Augenstein.
