Whitesville Trinity beat Union County 3-0 in volleyball Monday night. Set scores were 25-11, 25-7, 25-10.
Josie Aull had 19 assists, five digs, two aces. Avery Barnett had six aces, six assists and three kills. Lexie Barnett had five digs. Morgan Kinsey had 14 kills, six aces. Jenna McDowell had two kills. Cassidy Morris had six kills. Hannah Nash had three aces, three kills. Taylor Pedley had eight digs, five aces.
