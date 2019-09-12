Whitesville Trinity emerged the winner of a five-set high school volleyball match on Tuesday night in Calhoun, rallying to defeat host McLean County 19-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-9.
Leading the Lady Raiders were Josie Aull (4 aces, 21 assists, 13 digs), Avery Barnett (5 aces, 2 assists, 7 digs), Lexie Barnett (10 digs), Josie Booker (3 digs), Morgan Kinsey (14 kills, 4 digs), Jenna McDowell (4 kills), Cassidy Morris (3 aces, 3 kills, 13 digs), Hannah Nash (5 aces, 7 kills, 6 digs), Abby Payne (school-record 33 digs), and Taylor Pendley (2 aces, 2 assists, 30 digs).
