OWESPTS-04-06-23 TROPHY HOUSE FEATURE

Nick Clemens stands inside the new Trophy House on Wednesday at 325 Park Plaza Drive, Suite C.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

For 60 years, Trophy House has been a tradition in Owensboro — and, even after recently changing locations, the local staple is showing no signs of slowing down.

Owned and operated by the Clemens family since 1974, Trophy House has been one of the primary locations for sports teams to purchase trophies, plaques, medals, rings and other items to celebrate their athletic achievements. Following 25 years of working out of their downtown location on Frederica Street, the business moved to its new spot at 325 Park Plaza Drive, Suite C, in November.

