Cason Troutman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead Daviess County to an 8-5 baseball victory over Ohio County on Tuesday at DCHS.
Decker Renfrow finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs for the Panthers (14-6).
Ashton Farris went 2-for-4 with a double for the Eagles (8-11), Derek Bradley drove in two runs, and Graydon Barnard scored twice.
OHIO COUNTY 000 040 1 — 5 7 4
DAVIESS COUNTY 320 012 x — 8 9 1
WP-Huskisson. LP-Hoskins. 2B-Renfrow 2, Troutman (DC), Farris (OC).
APOLLO 3, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
Pitchers Tyler Payne and Noah Cook combined to earn the shutout victory for the Eagles at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Payne struck out four batters, allowed three hits and walked two batters in the five-inning win, and Cook earned the save with six strikeouts and one walk in two innings. Joshua Mayes also went 2-for-4 with a double for Apollo (16-8).
The Hornets fell to 11-7.
APOLLO 020 000 1 — 3 5 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
WP-Payne. LP-Tindle. 2B-Mayes (A).
LATE MONDAY BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 7, OHIO COUNTY 6
Ashton Ferris went 3-for-4 with a double as the Eagles fell in Harned.
Graydon Barnard drove in a pair of runs, and Nolan Baize (double), Matthew Smith and Jaylen Walker finished with two hits apiece for Ohio County.
Brett Hinton, Jonah Miller and Cohl Proctor each had two hits for Breck.
OHIO COUNTY 010 301 1 — 6 12 5
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 010 042 x — 7 11 1
WP-Coomes. LP-Smith. 2B-Hinton (B), Farris, Baize (O).
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13, OHIO COUNTY 3
Josie Davis went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three runs, and Abry Carver was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs as the Lady Mustangs rolled to a win in Hartford.
Macy Cotton was 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs for Muhlenberg County (7-9), Joshlynn Noe went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs, and Jaycee Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ellie Graves went 2-for-3 for Ohio County (5-13).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 243 13 — 13 17 2
OHIO COUNTY 300 00 — 3 2 0
WP-Davis. LP-Graves. 2B-Ab. Carver, Noe, Phillips (M). 3B-Davis (M). HR-Cotton, Davis (M)
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Macie Aguilar and Allie Barnett each had two hits with a double and two RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders in Leitchfield.
Abby Payne finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for Trinity (9-6).
Grayson County fell to 7-15 with the shutout loss.
TRINITY 401 002 1 — 8 12 2
GRAYSON COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
WP-Barnett. LP-Lindsey. 2B-Aguilar, Barnett (T).
UNION COUNTY 12, OWENSBORO 2
Sophie Moorman went 1-for-2 with a double and a run, and Paige Hughes was 1-for-3 with an RBI as the Lady Devils fell in Morganfield.
Reese Boswell, Emmi Connor and Addison Hill each had a hit for OHS (6-12).
Union County improved to 10-13.
TENNIS GIRLS APOLLO 6, DAVIESS COUNTY 3
The E-Gals captured a victory at the Owensboro Tennis Complex with wins from Emma Parker, Ella Hayden and Emmie Kate Williams.
Apollo’s doubles victors were Sophey Jennings/Elise Wilson, Hayden/Williams and Parker/Maddie Jones.
DC’s winners were Charly Hayden, Allessa Hall and Anastasia Kolomiyets.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 6, APOLLO 3
The Panthers won at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, recording singles wins from Landon McDuffee, Matthew Dunlay, Sam Smith and Anthony Thomson.
DC’s doubles winners were McDuffee/David Abel and Parth Haria/Liam Zik.
Apollo’s winners included Stetson Osborne, Jamison Franey and Osborne/Evan Wilson.
