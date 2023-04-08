Kentucky big man and 2022 consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced Friday.
It’s hard to imagine any Kentucky player who accomplished more individually over two seasons than Tshiebwe, who ranks in the top 10 in rebounds (952), top 25 in blocks (87), top 30 in steals (112) and the top 50 in points (1,117). His 48 double-doubles are tied with Cotton Nash for the second-most ever at UK, behind only Dan Issel’s 64.
In 66 career games with the Wildcats, Tshiebwe is averaging 16.9 points and 14.4 rebounds en route to becoming Kentucky’s ninth two-time consensus All-American and first since Kenny Walker in 1985 and 1986. His 1,117 points is the second-highest individual total over any two-year span in school history behind only Bill Spivey (1,213) and ranks second in program history behind only Kyle Macy (1,411) for points by a transfer. His 952 rebounds rank first.
Over 66 games, Tshiebwe amassed eight 20-rebound games while all UK players since the 1970-71 season have combined for seven such games. His 28 boards vs. Western Kentucky last season was the most by a Wildcat since Mike Phillips in 1976. His 25 in a first round win over Providence this season were the most in any NCAA Tournament game since 1977.
Tshiebwe recorded three 20-20 games and his career-high 37-point, 24-rebound performance vs. Georgia this season was just the fifth 35-20 game in school history and first by a Wildcat since 1976.
In three career NCAA Tournament games, Tshiebwe totaled 63 points and 59 rebounds — an average of 21 points and 19.6 rebounds — but UK went just 1-2.
“I’m probably going to say sorry to Big Blue Nation because when I came here, my dream was to do something great. But two years in a row, it did not happen,” a dejected Tshiebwe said after the Wildcats’ 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month. “Not everybody is able to make their dream true. For me to be here for two years, I just give all the glory to God. I am very appreciative for Kentucky and everybody for the opportunity.”
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show this week, ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said he expects to see the two-time All-American return to Kentucky next season.
“[Calipari’s] got to get Oscar Tshiebwe to come back, first and foremost, which I think he will end up coming back,” said Greenberg, who is very close to Calipari, and goes to Lexington to work Calipari’s Fantasy Camp every summer.
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has become the great equalizer in allowing college stars to return instead of testing the waters in the NBA Draft. North Carolina big man Armando Bacot, who is in a similar situation to Tshiebwe in terms of earning power, marketability and draft stock, already announced he will return to the Tar Heels next season. Both Tshiebwe and Bacot are, at best, projected as late second round picks and could stand to earn much more at the college level.
