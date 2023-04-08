Kentucky Arkansas Basketball

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe drives past Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell during the Wildcats' win on March 4 in Fayetteville, Ark. 

 Associated press

Kentucky big man and 2022 consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced Friday.

It’s hard to imagine any Kentucky player who accomplished more individually over two seasons than Tshiebwe, who ranks in the top 10 in rebounds (952), top 25 in blocks (87), top 30 in steals (112) and the top 50 in points (1,117). His 48 double-doubles are tied with Cotton Nash for the second-most ever at UK, behind only Dan Issel’s 64.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.