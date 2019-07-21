Jaiden Greathouse powered his way to 14 points and TTMA rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Springs 44-41 in the boys' high school division in the 46h Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament on Saturday night before a big crowd at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Springs, which won its opener over Ballaholiks on Friday, jumped out to a 14-9 first-quarter lead and maintained a 26-21 advantage by intermission.
TTMA outscored Springs 12-8 in the third period to pull within a point, then went on an 11-7 fourth-quarter run to claim the victory.
Adante Greer scored 10 points for the winners and Dakota Walden tossed in eight -- all in the second half.
Springs was paced by Amari Robinson-Wales, who scored 14 points, and Malik Wilson, who added 12.
TTMA 9-12-12-11 -- 44
SPRINGS 14-12-8-7 -- 41
TTMA (44) -- Greathouse 14, Greer 10, Walden 8, Johnson 5, Ray 4, Dice 2, Luckett 1.
Springs (41) -- Robinson-Wales 14, Wilson 12, Johnson 4, Brown 4, Hinton 3, Watkins 2, Robinson 2.
5TH-6TH GRADE BOYSDAVIESS COUNTY 57, BEARCATS 20
Alijah Stagner scored 12 points to pace a balanced attack as Daviess County rolled past the Bearcats.
The Bearcats led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Daviess County went on a 20-4 second-period run to establish total control of the contest.
Daviess County outscored the Bearcats 28-10 over the final 12 minutes.
Aiden Ayer scored 10 for the winners, with Brayson Sawyer adding eight.
Deion Winstead and Avant Baxter each scored five points to pace the Bearcats.
BEARCATS 6-4-6-4 -- 20
DAVIESS COUNTY 4-20-12-16 -- 57
Bearcats (20) -- Winstead 5, Baxter 5, Horn 4, Jackson 4, Kelly 2.
Daviess County (57) -- Stagner 12, Ayer 10, Sawyer 8, Brown 7, Holden 6, Wilson 6, Humphrey 4, Wethington 2, Quisenberry 2.
FRIDAY'S LATE RESULTMEN'S OPENMY BROTHERS KEEPERS 61, WIMSATT COMMERCIAL CLEANING 35
Trace Young scored 17 points to help drive My Brothers Keeper to a first-round victory in Men's Open play.
My Brothers Keepers built a 25-14 halftime advantage, then outscored Wimsatt 23-10 in the third period to take complete command.
Darion Morrow scored 15, Trey Howard scored 14, and Marshall Griffth added 11q for My Brothers Keepers.
Wimsatt was paced by Basil Deveaux, who scored 13 points, and Stewart Currie, who contributed nine.
MY BROTHERS KEEPERS 18-7-23-13 -- 61
WIMSATT COMMERCIAL CLEANING 8-6-10-11 -- 35
My Brothers Keepers (61) -- Young 17, Morrow 15, Howard 14, Griffith 11, Collier 2, Tinsley 2.
Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning (35) -- Deveaux 13, Currie 9, Brown 7, Simmons 6.
