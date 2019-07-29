Curtis Turley had a gypsy-like career as a high school basketball coach in Kentucky for more than three decades, but there was one common demoninator through it all.
The man won.
This Saturday, Turley's career will be celebrated when he is inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown.
"Obviously, this is a tremendous honor," said Turley, who directed Daviess County to their first KHSAA state tournament appearance in 45 years back in 2003. "To me, it's a group honor, including my mom and dad, my own family, of course, plus the players, coaches and other associates who have encouraged, supported and inspired me through the years.
"I appreciate my family for being with me and supporting me throughout all the stops at various places I've made as a coach in this game. In each instance, they always confirmed to me it was the right thing to do, and because of my path I have dear friends all across Kentucky -- it's been a wonderful journey."
Turley, 65, who grew up in Marion and was a star player at Crittenden County High School, wound up serving 32 seasons as a high school head coach in Kentucky, finishing with a career record of 624-231. He made four trips to the Sweet 16 -- two with Warren Central (1982 and '83), one with Henderson County (1990) and one with Daviess County.
In addition to these schools, Turley coached at Berea, Lyon County, Graves County, Greenwood, Shelby County, Lexington Catholic, Louisville Manual, Warren East and Collins.
He recalls his five seasons at Daviess County (1999-2004) as particularly gratifying.
"I'd have to put it up at the top of the list among my coaching stops," Turley said of DCHS. "I say that because of the way our players and coaches worked their tails off to get where we got. They hadn't been to the state tournament since 1958, so we had to first change the culture and then get it done on the floor."
The 2003 Panthers featured a starting lineup of senior Matt West, junior Johnny Worth, junior Seth Oldham, senior Blake Wiggins and senior John Davis.
"We were fortunate to be able to beat Apollo in both the 9th District and 3rd Region championship games," Turley said, "and that was a real accomplishment because Apollo was ranked among the best teams in the state throughout that season.
"It was also very rewarding because my son, Tanner, was on staff with me that season."
In the Sweet 16 at Lexington's Rupp Arena, Daviess County defeated Cumberland in the opening round, before losing a controversial 61-59 quarterfinal decision to Hopkinsville -- when, with the game tied, a Tiger basket at the end of regulation was ruled good, despite photo and video evidence that suggested the ball was still in the player's hands as time expired.
Nonetheless, leading the Panthers to the state tournament was an accomplishment of gargantuan proportions -- one Turley relishes to this day.
"I had people say I was crazy to take that job," Turley recalled, "but right from the start I believed we had a chance to get it done with the personnel we had in the program.
"We enjoyed the last laugh on that one."
In addition to his high school coaching, Turley spent two stints on the coaching staff of the Western Kentucky University women's basketball program -- the first time as an undergraduate at WKU in the mid-1970s.
"The program was just starting up at Western, and there I was as a student on the staff of Dr. Carol Hughes, the team's first head coach," Turley said. "I spent two seasons there. We won three games the first year and we won 19 the next.
"Coach (John) Oldham and coach (Jim) Richards (both former WKU men's basketball coaches) encouraged me to be on the women's staff. They said it would help me get a coaching job right out of college, and they were right -- I became head coach at Berea High in 1976 at 22, and I was the youngest head coach in Kentucky."
After his coaching career came to an end in 2011, Turley spent two years as director of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
These days, Turley resides in Bowling Green and continues to serve in a volunteer capacity to promote the game that has meant so much to him.
"I've been so blessed," Turley said. "I feel like I grew up playing and coaching in the golden era of Kentucky high school basketball, and that's one of the reasons this honor means so much to me.
"I've always had a great passion for Kentucky high school basketball. That's just a big part of who I am, and that's never going to change."
• Joining Turley in the 2019 Hall of Fame class will be Scott Draud (Highlands guard), William Falls (Hopkinsville Attucks coach), Nell Fookes (Boone County girls' coach), Robin Harmon (Sheldon Clark guard), Charles Hurt (Shelby County forward), Rick Jones (Scott County guard), Steve Miller (Henry Clay forward), Sammy Moore (Louisville Central forward), Doug Schloemer (Covington Holmes forward), Irene Moore Strong (Breathitt County guard), and Charles Thomas (Harlan forward).
