Kentucky’s turnover struggles this season are no secret, but the Wildcats have strung together four consecutive wins to start the 2021 college football season — a flawless start despite less-than-ideal performances.
UK has failed to hold on to the football consistently. The Wildcats now sport a minus-9 turnover margin, ranking last among 130 FBS football teams. Kentucky entered Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina at minus-6, but two lost fumbles and an interception — and no takeaways — only set UK further back.
The Wildcats’ defense played admirably against South Carolina and was the only reason they were able to pull out a 16-10 victory, but even still, Kentucky has forced only two turnovers all season.
In a word, UK is an anomaly.
Arizona State, Florida State, San Jose State and Vanderbilt all possess a minus-7 margin, yet the Wildcats have more wins at 4-0 than those four combined at 3-13. So, of course, turnover margin is a major factor in determining a team’s success, but Kentucky has avoided the consequences for its miscues so far.
That likely changes when No. 10 Florida visits Lexington this Saturday.
“There is no excuse,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “We need to clean up the turnovers, the fumbles in particular. We will work extremely hard on that this week. I believe it is something that we can get corrected, and we will.”
Turnover margin is a two-pronged metric.
Despite its big-play capabilities, at times the Cats’ offense has been lackluster. The offense has fumbled 14 times, losing six of them, and junior quarterback Will Levis has thrown five interceptions. Defensively, UK has forced only a pair of interceptions — one by linebacker Jacquez Jones and one by safety Ty Ajian, who returned it 95 yards for a touchdown against Chattanooga.
It’s quite the turnaround from 2020, when UK ranked 12th nationally with a plus-10 turnover margin.
“A lot of it is self-induced, and that, we can’t do,” Stoops said, referring to turnovers as momentum-killers. “... That doesn’t help anybody. That really hurts getting into a routine, the minute you feel like we are starting to maybe, hopefully, wear them down a little bit and get some good drives going, we get turnover, turnover.”
Against the Gators (3-1), though, turnovers won’t be so easy to overcome.
Averaging 36 points and 541 yards per outing, Florida features one of the most prolific offenses in the country — which includes a running game churning out a staggering 323 rushing yards per game. On the flip side, the Gators’ defense surrenders less than 20 points per contest.
Turnovers of any kind are hard to stomach, but giveaways against Florida might leave UK’s offense watching from the sideline.
“We are preparing for a really talented Florida team,” Stoops said. “Dan Mullen calling the plays offensively, always is a great playcaller. Very talented players as usual, very physical run game, rushing for over 300 yards a game is extremely impressive.
“Defensively, (coordinator) Todd Grantham does a wonderful job. I’ve got a lot of respect for Todd and his defensive philosophies and the way they play. A very long, athletic defensive group. All in all, a very good team. It will be a great challenge.”
If the Wildcats don’t want to make it any harder on themselves, they’ll hold on to the ball.
