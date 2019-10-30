Jordan Nwora poured in a game-best 28 points to lead the University of Louisville men's basketball team to a 75-65 exhibition victory over Bellarmine on Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Nwora converted 10-of-21 shots from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point distance, and dished out a game-high five assists.
The Cardinals also got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Dwayne Sutton, while Samuell Williamson added 17 points. Darius Perry chipped in 10 points, as well.
Bellarmine was paced by Alex Cook, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Ben Weyer scored 15 points, and Dylan Penn added 12 points.
Louisville shot 42.2% from the field, including 8-of-28 (28.6%) from long range, and converted 13-of-15 (86.7%) free throws. The Cardinals grabbed a 40-25 rebounding edge, leading to a 17-2 advantage in second-chance scoring.
Bellarmine, which led 35-33 at halftime, made 44.7% of its shots from the floor and was 5-of-17 (29.4%) from 3. The Knights also made 18-of-22 (81.8%) foul shots.
The Cardinals return to action Nov. 5 with a season-opening ACC matchup at Miami.
