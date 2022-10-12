Ava Fazio recorded 14 kills with five blocks, Jennifer Lee posted 11 kills with four blocks, and Ahalia Ramirez passed for 34 assists with four kills and three aces as Apollo fell 3-1 to University Heights in a high school volleyball match Tuesday at Eagle Arena.
The Lady Blazers won 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17.
