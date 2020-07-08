With the additions of UAB and Marshall to the slate, the University of Kentucky’s 2020-21 men’s basketball nonconference schedule is nearly complete.
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29. With UK also set to travel to Louisville this season, that puts Kentucky at 12 games — eight at home, three at neutral sites and one on the road — before the Southeastern Conference season opens.
UK’s exhibition slate and SEC schedule will be announced later.
The Wildcats will host UAB for a second straight season after defeating the Blazers 69-58 on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena. UAB has played UK tough over the years with a 3-3 series history.
UK has never lost to Marshall in 12 tries. The last meeting was Dec. 22, 2012 — an 82-54 victory in Rupp Arena.
Already announced for the 2020-21 nonconference schedule is a matchup vs. Kansas on Nov. 10 in the Champions Class at the United Center in Chicago, a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Nov. 27 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in State Farm Arena, a home game vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 12 to begin a three-year series with Fighting Irish and a neutral-site game vs. UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 19 at a to-be-announced site.
