The Wildcats were all about moving forward on Friday.
The University of Kentucky football team met with media from across the state at Kroger Field, prior to the start of fall camp, and the message from coaches and players alike was simple: It's not about what they lost, it's about what's returning.
Everyone within the program heard the talk all summer.
Josh Allen and Benny Snell Jr. are gone. The defensive secondary has been decimated by departures. There's no way but down for Kentucky in 2019.
For coach Mark Stoops, heading into his seventh season with the program, those rumblings couldn't be further from the truth.
"We're not interested in going back," said Stoops, whose squad went 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl victory last year. "We're not here to take steps backwards. We're not. We're continuing to grow, we're continuing to improve the program. That's not just coach speak when I say those things."
A lot of times, college football coaches tend to underplay aspects of their teams before the season begins. Not Stoops.
The players in uniform followed their coach's lead, too.
"We're gonna be more hungry," junior quarterback Terry Wilson said. "We were hungry last year, but I feel like it's gonna be a different type of hungriness. We're gonna be ready to compete in every game, we're gonna be physically prepared, mentally prepared. I think we're gonna be a smarter team that's ready for anything."
While Wilson took a more diplomatic approach, his top target, Lynn Bowden, wasn't afraid to show his annoyance.
"We can't dwell on the things in the past, we've got to look at present and future," the dynamic wide receiver said. "I think this team's gonna open up a lot of eyes, even though guys don't respect us like they should."
At SEC Media Days a few weeks ago, the conference's media members picked Kentucky to finish fourth in the SEC East behind Georgia, Florida and Missouri.
Considering how many questions linger around UK in 2019, that's not exactly an unfair prediction -- but the Cats expect better results than that. And, considering the season kicks off in less than a month, who can blame them?
This is most certainly the time of year when anything's possible, so why not hope a little bit?
If that's the necessary motivation for the Cats to put in the extra work, perhaps to finish that final bench press or leg out another wind sprint, there's nothing wrong with heading into the season with something to prove.
When UK saw it wasn't ranked in the Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll released a couple of days ago, it only added fuel to the fire.
"I don't get it, but it is what it is," junior running back A.J. Rose said. "We go out there and play. We like it. We're going to keep that chip on our shoulder, and we're going to show what we can do."
That feeling isn't limited to just the offensive side of the ball, either.
For senior linebacker Kash Daniel, the team's success will depend on the attitude it brings every single day.
"Just keep doing what we're doing and keep believing in what Coach Stoops is giving us," Daniel said. "He gives us the medicine, it's up to us to take it."
That means consistent effort, intensity and focus at each practice, each walkthrough and each film session.
Even junior offensive lineman Landon Young, who sat out all of last season with a knee injury, got into the action Friday.
"We're looking to take another step up and do the best we can," he said. "We're never gonna say we don't wanna go undefeated. Of course, that's always gonna be our goal. We never wanna dip down. We just want to keep winning more games, win more games until the SEC Championship is in our future, and maybe a national championship. Who knows?"
Exactly. At this point, nobody does.
The only thing for certain is how the Wildcats plan to approach the next few weeks until the season-opener against Toledo. No doubt, that Aug. 31 meeting at Kroger Field is circled in bright red on the calendar.
Until then -- and for however long UK's mentality carries it -- the Wildcats are dreaming big.
After all, it's worked for them before.
"I'm at Kentucky," Bowden said. "Years ago, people would never think we were as good as we were last year. People still tend to think we're a weak link in the SEC. It's SEC ball. You can't really point out and say, 'They're gonna be horrible' or 'They're gonna be good.' You got to go out there and play.
"I feel like this whole team has heart. We got the biggest heart in the world."
And a massive chip on their shoulders.
