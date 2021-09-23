Following three consecutive home games to open the season, Kentucky is hitting the road this week.
The Wildcats (3-0) are set to travel to face Southeastern Conference foe South Carolina on Saturday, and they’re preparing for a hostile road environment ahead. More than anything, though, UK’s players and coaches are excited for the challenge of playing in front of a full-capacity opposing crowd for the first time since 2019.
“We’ve heard all the tales about it being a cool atmosphere and that their fans are really passionate,” Cats junior quarterback Will Levis said of Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. “We’re trying to use that as fuel and use it as motivation to go into the game with some energy.
“I think everybody’s more comfortable at home, obviously, but I think there’s more motivation to go out there and prove people wrong.”
Senior offensive lineman Darian Kinnard relishes the opportunity to head into enemy territory.
“I like it, especially when we have a big play,” he said. “It shuts everybody up. That’s probably the best feeling. ... I like it a lot. Some people don’t run that way, but I’ve always enjoyed going to away games.”
And, as one of the team’s leaders, Kinnard is trying to explain to the team’s younger players exactly how to approach it.
“The biggest thing, when I was a freshman, was just doing my job,” he recalled. “Don’t be so uptight about it — that’s what I’m trying to relay to them. Just focus on what you have to do, focus on being the best teammate, focus on doing your job and being a part of what we do. That’s all you have to focus on.”
One such younger player is Izayah Cummings, a sophomore tight end who played in front of only limited crowds a year ago
“I think we’re all excited for this road game because we’ve been here at Kroger Field for the last three games,” said Cummings, who switched from wide receiver to tight end this offseason and hauled in his first career touchdown against Chattanooga on Saturday. “I think we’re ready to see a different
stadium.
“We love Kroger Field, of course, but just having that type of road game and getting that type of experience — and at South Carolina with the great fans out there — I think we’re all ready to have that experience.”
To get ready throughout the week, Kentucky coaches have been using speakers at practice to pump in music and artificial crowd noise, in an attempt to simulate the game experience. The offense has also been using a “clap” snap instead of verbal cadence, in case crowd noise drowns out Levis at the line of scrimmage.
According to first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who once starred as a quarterback himself at UMass, there’s nothing quite like the in-person experience.
“If you love the game and you love to play, you get up for these kinds of games,” he said. “To get on the road in a hostile environment against a great opponent, how could you not? I have no concerns about us getting up for the game. I think the guys will rise to the occasion and go out and play a very solid football game.”
Though Saturday’s 28-23 win against the Mocs wasn’t the outing UK players hoped for, the Cats remain confident in their abilities moving forward.
“We are shooting ourselves in the foot with some little things,” Levis admitted after reviewing game film. “I think we’re so close to being a really, really good team, and we haven’t shown our full potential in any of our three weeks, but we’ve shown bits and pieces in each game of what we’re capable of doing.
“It’s about putting those pieces together and eliminating those mistakes. I still think we’re a really, really good team, and this past weekend we definitely didn’t show that.
“It’s our first away game, so bringing that energy, bringing that focus every snap in the huddle — coming off how we performed this past week, it’s just a reason for guys to prepare even more.”
