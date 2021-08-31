The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team unveiled the nonconference portion of its 2021-22 season Monday, and it includes 13 out-of-league foes — as well as an exhibition matchup against Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The Wildcats kick off the season with Big Blue Madness on Oct. 15, followed by the Blue-White Game on Oct. 22, before hosting Wesleyan on Oct. 29 and Miles College on Nov. 5 in a pair of exhibition contests. They’ll play nine nonconference games in Rupp Arena, two on the road and two at neutral sites.
UK’s regular season begins Nov. 9 against Duke in the Championships Classic at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The Cats host Robert Morris (Nov. 12), Mount St. Mary’s (Nov. 16) and Ohio (Nov. 19) in the Kentucky Classic, along with Albany (Nov. 22), North Florida (Nov. 26), Central Michigan (Nov. 29) and Southern (Dec. 7).
The game against Southern is part of the inaugural Unity Series, a five-year agreement that will feature annual games against historically black schools from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, with educational and networking opportunities at UK and SWAC institutions leading up to the game.
Southern is coached by UK Athletics Hall of Famer and program all-time assists-per-game leader Sean Woods, while Central Michigan is coached by former Cats assistant Tony Barbee.
UK plays at Notre Dame on Dec. 11 and against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas. Louisville visits Rupp Arena on Dec. 22, followed by the return of former UK Hall of Fame coach Tubby Smith for the first time when High Point visits on Dec. 31. The nonconference schedule closes with a trip to Kansas (Jan. 29).
WESLEYAN ADDS PAIR OF EXHIBITIONS
Before the 2021-22 tips off, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will play a pair of Division I foes in Kentucky and Evansville.
The Panthers will first travel to face UK at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Oct. 29.
“The University of Kentucky has always done an admirable job of spreading their resources throughout the commonwealth’s small college landscape,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “It has been a long time since Kentucky Wesleyan made a trip to Rupp and I’m thrilled for our players that they will get to experience one of the best atmospheres in all of basketball.”
Wesleyan will then square off against Evansville on Nov. 4.
“Evansville is a program that is turning the corner and will surely compete well in the Ohio Valley Conference this season,” Cooper said. “With us being right across the river, this game is a way to engage the tri-state with some great basketball.”
Ticket information for both games will be released at a later date.
