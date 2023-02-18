Entering the offseason, running backs were a point of concern for the Kentucky football program.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. left for the NFL draft and reserve rusher Kavosiey Smoke entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, leaving the Wildcats looking for answers — and, more importantly, depth — in the backfield.
The addition of Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis, who bullied UK for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Commodores’ 24-21 win in Lexington this past season, helped fill that void when he joined coach Mark Stoops’s team in late December.
UK’s running backs got an additional boost a few weeks later, when three-star rusher Jamarion Wilcox signed with the Cats out of South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Georgia.
And, most recently, former FCS All-American running back Ramon Jefferson — who tore his ACL in UK’s 2022 season-opening contest against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3 — was granted a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA as a medical hardship waiver.
With the expected returns of JuTahn McClain (278 yards on 59 carries) and La’Vell Wright (120 yards on 39 carries), Kentucky’s running backs room suddenly got a lot more crowded.
When offensive coordinator Liam Coen rejoined the Cats in January after spending the 2022 season with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, he said it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kentucky used a by-committee approach to running the ball — but he’d much prefer to have a pecking order decided in the spring.
“The spring, sometimes, is a really good time to let these guys go out and roll the ball out and let them go, and see who’s going to take it over,” Coen said. “C-Rod’s not walking back in. We’re going to roll the football out, and whoever can run and execute and gain yards and break tackles and be the guy in that room, that’s who it’s going to be.
“If it has to be a little bit more by committee, that’s something that we’ll have to do as well. I’m excited about the guys in that room, but somebody has to emerge and take it over. And that’s part of coaching, that’s an exciting part of competition that you get ready for.”
Davis, a 5-foot-9, 215-pounder with two years of eligibility left, was considered one of the best running back transfers in the nation when he entered the portal. He played two seasons at Vanderbilt, including last season’s campaign that saw him finish fourth in the SEC with 1,042 rushing yards, along with five touchdowns on the ground and three through the air. For his career, which began with two seasons at Temple, Davis has rushed for 2,512 yards and 15 TDs.
The San Francisco native isn’t expecting anything to come easy in Lexington, either.
“It’s about coming in and competing, and doing what you got to do, knowing it’s not going to be a walk in the park,” he said. “This conference is the best conference, I think everybody can agree to that. It’s the next (best thing) to the NFL.”
Jefferson, a 5-10, 215-pounder, transferred to UK last year after rushing for 1,907 yards in 22 games across two seasons at FCS Sam Houston State. He earned second-team FCS All-American honors and helped the Bearkats win the FCS Championship in the spring of 2021. Before that, the Bronx native spent time at Maine alongside Coen, transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas for a year and then transferred to Sam Houston State before finding his way to Kentucky.
He was expected to serve as Kentucky’s primary back as Rodriguez sat out the first four games of the year but suffered an injury on just his second carry from scrimmage and missed the entire season.
“Everything’s a go,” Jefferson tweeted Tuesday, announcing his return.
Wilcox, a 5-7, 195-pounder, ran for 2,059 yards with 29 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 287 yards with a score as a senior as South Paulding High School last season. He helped the Spartans go 8-4 and reach the second round of the Georgia Class 6-A playoffs.
McClain, a 5-9, 201-pound junior from Fairfield, Ohio, emerged to supplant Smoke as the Cats’ top reserve running back last season and even started in the Music City Bowl against Iowa after Rodriguez sat out to prepare for the NFL draft.
Wright, a 6-foot, 217-pound redshirt freshman from North Hardin High School, played in all 13 games this past year and provided key depth as the Cats’ health and availability fluctuated.
“I’m really excited about being able to see what these guys can do,” Coen said, “and, ultimately, the best player is going to go out there regardless of year. Whoever you are, the best player is going to be running back for us.”
Kentucky begins spring practice March 6 but will not hold a traditional spring game due to the turf at Kroger Field being replaced.
