With Tre’Von Morgan leaving Michigan State to join the University of Kentucky football team, it signaled yet another feather in the cap for coach Mark Stoops and the program he’s built in Lexington.
No longer do the Wildcats find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the recruiting trail. Instead, UK has become a destination.
Morgan, a 6-foot-6 wide receiver and a former four-star prospect from Ohio, announced his decision Monday on social media, becoming the fifth transfer player since December to join the Cats. Alongside Morgan, other incoming transfers include former Nebraska wide receiver and 2018 Mr. Kentucky Football Wan’Dale Robinson, former Georgia Tech linebacker and Bowling Green High School star Justice Dingle, Michigan State linebacker Luke Fulton and Penn State quarterback Will Levis.
Not a bad haul for Stoops & Co.
That doesn’t even include the standout recruits UK’s brought in — like four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace, who chose UK over Auburn and others — since the early signing period.
It’s all part of the successful recipe that the Cats have been cooking up for the last several years.
With three consecutive bowl game victories, five straight bowl appearances and a 37-26 record over that span, Kentucky has become a place where success is not only possible, it’s expected.
Of course, there are still hurdles to overcome, like taking the next step to becoming a contender within the Southeastern Conference — but UK is clearly on the radar. With five Power Five transfers choosing the Cats so far, it’s a sign that Kentucky is more than just a stepping stone these days.
Not only does the Cats’ on-field success appeal to players looking for a new home, but the track record of developing talent speaks for itself.
Former stars Benny Snell and Josh Allen are now NFL fixtures. Lynn Bowden was given an opportunity to shine in 2019, and he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft. Emerging defensive star Jamin Davis, who was one of the country’s best linebackers this past year, is giving the draft a shot, too.
To top it off, UK safety Mike Edwards just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Over the last eight years of the Stoops era at Kentucky, the Cats have been heading in the right direction. Pandemic struggles in 2020 notwithstanding, each season has been another positive step forward. Only now, it’s becoming undeniably clear to the rest of the college football world, as well.
Student-athletes are beginning to see that UK’s a place where they can fill some needs and flourish in the process.
Granted, the Cats suffered transfer losses of their own — quarterback Terry Wilson and wideout Akeem Hayes are among five who entered the transfer portal — but they’re in line to fill those gaps and move full steam ahead.
More changes are yet to come, but the 2021 offseason has been a triumph so far. UK added two new assistant coaches, including former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator, and received commitments from several players who will return following the NCAA’s blanket waiver because of the pandemic.
The Cats’ prominence continues to rise, and UK has become a college football destination.
