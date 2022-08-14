Jacob Toppin poured in a game-best 27 points, Antonio Reeves produced 23 points, and the two went 10-for-14 from 3-point range as the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team rolled to a 118-56 exhibition victory over Carleton University on Saturday in the Bahamas.
Toppin connected on 11-of-14 shot attempts from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and tied UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler with a game-high six assists. Reeves, meanwhile, made 8-of-12 shots and knocked down 5-of-8 attempts from long distance. Both Wildcats played only 21 minutes.
“Jacob’s been working hard,” Reeves told the SEC Network broadcasting crew after the game. “That didn’t surprise me at all. I knew he was going to make shots.”
As for the keys to his own success, Reeves had a simple answer.
“I was just getting in a rhythm,” he said. “I zoned out and got jump shots. My teammates were looking for me. The ball just went in every time I shot it.”
UK, which shot 58.5% from the field and made 15-of-30 3-pointers, jumped out of the gate early to claim a 55-19 lead at halftime. The Wildcats excelled in the open court, forcing 28 turnovers that led to a staggering 45-7 edge in points off turnovers and a 39-1 advantage in fastbreak scoring. In total, the Cats finished with 22 steals and 26 assists on 48 made baskets.
Reeves, who transferred from Illinois State after averaging 20.1 points per game last season, noted the boost that he’s gotten just by playing early games with the Wildcats.
“I have better players around me,” he said. “They look for me, to make sure I get the shots that I need or the shots that I want.
“I definitely adjusted my game, running more and making sure I got rebounds and facilitating for the team.”
Wheeler finished with 17 points for UK, while Cason Wallace chipped in 15 points, five steals and four assists. Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, collected eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds with three steals, and Adou Thiero also nabbed five steals.
The Cats finished with a 42-31 rebounding lead and a 42-30 advantage in paint scoring.
Carleton, which has won 16 of the last 19 Canadian national championships, was paced by Aiden Warnholtz’s 16 points. Marjok Okado added 12 points, and Connor Vreeken chipped in 11 points.
The Ravens shot 39% from the field, including only 2-of-7 from 3-point distance (16.7%).
In three blowout victories in the Bahamas, UK is shooting 56.3% from the field, 40.2% from 3-point range and 85.4% at the free-throw line. The Cats are also averaging 15.2 steals per contest and are a plus-20.7 on the boards.
Kentucky wraps up its four-game Bahamas slate Sunday with a matchup against the Bahamian National Select Team. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and can be seen on the SEC Network.
Even with a string of lopsided victories in their favor, Reeves said, the Cats want to a strong close to their trip.
“We’re just going to go out there and play hard,” he said. “We’re just going to make sure we go over our sets and focus for tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.