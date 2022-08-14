Jacob Toppin poured in a game-best 27 points, Antonio Reeves produced 23 points, and the two went 10-for-14 from 3-point range as the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team rolled to a 118-56 exhibition victory over Carleton University on Saturday in the Bahamas.

Toppin connected on 11-of-14 shot attempts from the floor, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and tied UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler with a game-high six assists. Reeves, meanwhile, made 8-of-12 shots and knocked down 5-of-8 attempts from long distance. Both Wildcats played only 21 minutes.

