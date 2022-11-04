LEXINGTON — Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena.

The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky’s offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.

