LEXINGTON — Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena.
The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky’s offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
“I think we played faster, made shots,” UK forward Lance Ware said postgame. “The first game, we didn’t really make shots, so it’s hard to play fast when you’re missing a whole bunch of shots. “We made shots, opened up the floor, got a chance to run. Cason (Wallace) did an unbelievable job. Guards did an unbelievable job speeding up the game up for us, and CJ (Fredrick) came in and really impacted the game with his passing.”
It also came shorthanded as Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and walk-on Grant Darbyshire were absent.
Daimion Collins also missed Thursday’s game as he continued mourning the loss of his father, Ben, who died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 43.
“Daimion, I worry about him,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “We had psychologists there for the team if they needed it and they got cards and they want to do something. I had a couple of guys stay at the house last night again.
“I told him, ‘Take what you need to take. Take how much time you need to take. We’ll hold the fort down for you.’ ”
After a 3 from Kentucky State’s Montrell Jacobs on the game’s opening possession, the Cats went on a 16-2 run to take a 16-5 lead into the first media timeout. The run saw Jacob Toppin score nine points in the game’s first four-and-a-half minutes and CJ Fredrick score five, including a 3-pointer.
By the game’s second media timeout, Kentucky grew its lead to 32-11 as Antonio Reeves and Chris Livingston joined in on the early 3-point shooting party.
Kentucky continued to dominate for the remainder of the half as it pushed its lead to 61-25 at halftime. With 61 points at halftime, UK surpassed its game total from its preseason opener against Missouri Western. UK connected on eight first-half 3-pointers.
The second half saw more of the same domination. Kentucky opened the half on a 9-0 run and took a 70-30 lead into the first media timeout of the half.
UK finished the night on a 41-23 run as it closed out a 58-point victory to finish the preseason 2-0.
The Cats were led in scoring on the night by Reeves, who dropped a game-high 23 points. He was joined in double figures by Toppin (21), Fredrick (14), Livingston (14), Wallace (12) and Ware (10).
UK shot 38-for-76 (50%) from the field, 12-for-26 (46.2%) from 3 and 23-for-35 (65.7%) from the free-throw line.
“Antonio made shots today. We’re going to be a team, for the time being, that we’ve got to make some jump shots,” Calipari said of Kentucky’s offensive performance. “You’re gonna have to and we have the kind of team that can.”
Ugonna Onyenso led the Cats in rebounds with 11 boards as Kentucky outrebounded the Thorobreds 57-38 after getting outrebounded by Missouri Western in its preseason opener.
“Rebounded better,” Calipari said. “Didn’t give up as many offensive rebounds. We got more than they got and that’s without Oscar (Tshiebwe).”
Kentucky State was led by Jallon Andrews, who scored 14 points in the loss for the Thorobreds.
The Thorobreds shot 20-for-71 (28.2%) from the field, 27.3, 9-for-33 (27.3%) from 3-point range and 4-for-7 (57.1%) from the charity stripe.
Kentucky will open regular-season play Monday when it welcomes the Howard Bison to Rupp Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.